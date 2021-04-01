Auburn football looking for ‘some competition’ at offensive tackle

Last season the Auburn Tigers faced the challenge of breaking in two new starting offensive tackles as part of a five-man offensive line featuring four new starters. That task led to several highs and lows in 2020, and entering 2021 the team is looking for more from the two anchor spots up front.

Senior left tackle Alec Jackson and senior right tackle Brodarious Hamm are back after learning firsthand what it takes to play offensive line in the SEC last fall. With them comes competition in the form of fellow seniors Brenden Coffey and Kilian Zierer — two junior college transfers from the class of 2020 — and senior Austin Troxell, who stepped up when Jackson battled injuries last season.

Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo discussed the team’s offensive tackle position on March 22. While the first-year play-caller acknowledged that by that point the Tigers only had three practices under their belts, he made it a point to say how important it was for the tackles to push each other to be the best.