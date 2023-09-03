As Auburn underwhelmed in several ways last season, it was easy to miss that the program’s pass rush was part of that.

There have been some prolific pass-rushing Tigers in the past, and the group Auburn had last fall included two NFL Draft picks in Derick Hall and Colby Wooden. Those two found their own successes, leading last year’s squad in sacks and tackles for loss. But that didn’t translate to team-wide success.

Auburn’s 26.0 sacks in 2022 were the lowest it had since 2016, and its 62.0 tackles for loss tied the lowest total the program had posted since a pandemic-impacted 2020 season. The last time the Tigers logged fewer than 62.0 TFLs was seven seasons prior.

So, with a new defensive coordinator in Rob Roberts — who has preached havoc his whole career — that aspect of Auburn’s defense has little else to do than improve this season. And from a production standpoint, Saturday’s 59-14 trouncing of UMass was a good start.

The Tigers didn’t blow the hinges off the UMass offensive line, but their 7.0 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries and 4.0 sacks was quite successful considering recent history. It marked the third-most tackles for loss Auburn has posted in a season-opener since 2019, and it's the second-most sacks in a season-opener in that span, as well as the most hurries.

“A whole lot better,” Auburn nose tackle Jayson Jones said of the pass rush. “I feel like everybody did an amazing job crushing the pocket. The most important thing is being together, being one instead of trying to be an individual and make a play. Just do the things within the scheme of defense and you'll make the play.”

Jones, who’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 338 pounds, may be the anchor on Auburn’s front line, but the defense’s effort to get to the quarterback came from all over in the win.

Safety Donovan Kaufman posted a team-high 2.0 tackles for loss, and was one of three Tigers to record a sack. Box linebacker Eugene Asante also generated 1.5 tackles for loss to go with 0.5 a sack.

“I thought we got better as the game went on,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said. “We crushed the pocket some, which was very good to see. Thought Zeke (Zykeivous) Walker had a really solid game in the second half, and I thought he crushed the pocket some.

"It was good to see our defense play hard. I thought we played harder than we have in the scrimmages and than we did in the first possession. I thought we started to show a little passion."