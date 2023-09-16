Payton Thorne didn’t even need three full quarters of football to lap his season’s passing totals.

Thorne’s 20th completion against Samford occurred just five seconds into the third quarter Saturday. Coming into the night, Thorne had completed 19 passes in Auburn’s first two games of the season, which was good for 232 yards.

Not only did completion No. 20 on the night more than double Thorne’s season total, it vaulted him in a single game past his previous passing yard total, too. By the night’s end, Thorne had 282 yards on 24 of 32 passing in a 45-13 win for Auburn over FCS Samford. In all, Thorne had 405 total yards of offense, thanks in large part to his legs.

“I think it's the first time since, like, 2013 Auburn's had a quarterback that rushed for 100 yards and threw for over 200,” Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze said. “So, I thought he had a solid day.”

Thorne was just as effective on the ground as he was through the air. He carried the ball 11 times and ran for 123 yards, which blew a previous career-high of 47 rush yards out of the water. He also rushed for a career-best two touchdowns and averaged 11.2 yards per carry.

Thorne’s rushing total was also the most in a game by an Auburn quarterback since Nick Marshall ran for 214 yards against Tennessee in 2013.

“I told people all summer that I couldn't really run last year, and two years ago, I don't know how many yards I had; it wasn't anything crazy,” Thorne said. “But I can get some stuff done on the ground, and so, it was good to get back out there and running again.”

The passing performance that was muddied for about a half, as Thorne tossed two interceptions before intermission. But he ultimately had one of the better passing performances of his career.

Saturday marked the eighth-largest single-game passing yard total of Thorne's career, and his completion total was tied for his fifth-largest ever. In completing 75% of his passes, Thorne also matched a career-best in that stat category.

Auburn (3-0) began its night pass-happy. A 15-play opening drive included 12 designed pass plays, with Thorne completing 6 of his 9 attempts. It was capped by one of Thorne’s two poor decisions, however, as he forced a goal line pass to Shane Hooks, who was draped in Samford defenders. The tipped ball found its way into the hands of the Samford linebacker Jaden Moseley in the end zone.

“I thought the interception in the end zone, you know, was that a great decision?” Freeze said. “It did hit our guy on the shoulder pad, it looked like. I'll have to see it on film, but the next one was a poor decision.”

Thorne followed that up by completing his next eight passes, which was good for 135 of his passing yards. That run ended with another end zone interception, however, on a one-handed pick from Samford’s Kourtlan Marsh.

“He had the shallow wide open, and should have checked it down to that,” Freeze said. “Outside of that, I thought he played really solid.”

Thorne’s night through the air saw him complete 10 of his 13 final pass attempts, and his abilities on the ground picked up quite a bit after intermission. Six of his 11 rush attempts occurred in the second half. They accounted for 96 of his rushing yards and included both of his rushing touchdowns.

“It's good to get out there and execute our stuff and feel good about it walking away for all the guys,” Thorne said. “It's a good feeling, but we can't get too high or too low. We'll go in and watch the film, I'll grade myself and watch it with Coach (Freeze), and then we'll throw it in the trash and we'll move forward.”