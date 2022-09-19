Auburn football picks up commitment in three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson

A day after getting its ninth commitment of its 2023 class, Auburn has gotten another in three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson.

A three-star from Lakeland (Fla.) High School, Wilson chose the Tigers over multiple Power-Five offers, including Oregon, Kentucky and Missouri, among others.

Nothing but gods grace and glory WDE!!!!🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/MuLUsRxijV — Gernorris “Sweettreat” Wilson💫 (@WilsonGernorris) September 20, 2022

At 6-5, 285 pounds, Wilson is listed as an interior lineman by 247Sports, and he's ranked No. 1,145 nationally and No. 86 among IOLs in the 2023 class.

Wilson is the 10th commit in Auburn's 2023 class and his pledge jumps the Tigers' class from No. 58 to No. 54 nationally. The jump in rankings also vaulted Auburn ahead of Missouri, meaning Auburn's 2023 class is no longer the lowest-ranked in the Southeastern Conference.

The commitment comes within a week of wide receiver Adam Hopkins, who committed to the Tigers four days ago, and a day after Three-star defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless pledged to Auburn.