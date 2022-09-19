 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn football picks up commitment in three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn football logo recruiting recruit commit commitment news

The Auburn logo is seen on a football held by Jordan Ingram at practice on Aug. 9, 2022, in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks /

A day after getting its ninth commitment of its 2023 class, Auburn has gotten another in three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson.

A three-star from Lakeland (Fla.) High School, Wilson chose the Tigers over multiple Power-Five offers, including Oregon, Kentucky and Missouri, among others.

At 6-5, 285 pounds, Wilson is listed as an interior lineman by 247Sports, and he's ranked No. 1,145 nationally and No. 86 among IOLs in the 2023 class.

Wilson is the 10th commit in Auburn's 2023 class and his pledge jumps the Tigers' class from No. 58 to No. 54 nationally. The jump in rankings also vaulted Auburn ahead of Missouri, meaning Auburn's 2023 class is no longer the lowest-ranked in the Southeastern Conference.

People are also reading…

The commitment comes within a week of wide receiver Adam Hopkins, who committed to the Tigers four days ago, and a day after Three-star defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless pledged to Auburn. 

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert