Auburn football players pushed for a more traditional Tiger Walk this Saturday
AU Football

  • Updated
Iron Bowl 2019

Auburn Tigers mascot ‘Aubie’ during Tiger Walk before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Greg McWilliams, For the O-A News

Auburn football players pushed for a more normal Tiger Walk before this Saturday’s game against Akron, according to Auburn associate athletics director for operations Jeremy Roberts.

Roberts said on Auburn’s Tiger Talk show Wednesday night that the football players went to team chief of staff Brad Larrondo this week and asked to make Tiger Walk longer and more like the classic Auburn tradition.

Roberts said the original plan for Saturday was to drop the team off at the new student wellness center on Heisman Drive, but that the team will now be dropped off near the baseball stadium on Donahue.

“We originally planned to do that and drop them off in front of our student wellness center over at Heisman Drive, but the players came to Brad and said, ‘Hey, we know it needs to be shorter, is there any way that we can pull the buses down Donahue and let off by baseball,’” Roberts said.

Tiger Walk begins two hours before kickoff.

This season, the barricades will be widened to put a safe distance between the student-athletes and the fans.

The marching band will not be performing its spirit march, but Auburn is looking forward to bringing back the Tiger Walk tradition in some capacity.

“We’re going to do that, and there’ll be barricades to keep a safe distance between the student-athletes and the fans that are there,” Roberts added. “Aubie will lead the team along with Coach Harsin. It’ll look different, but it’ll still be Tiger Walk, and at 6:05, we’ll put a ball in the air and play an Auburn football game. So, we’re excited for that.”

There was no Tiger Walk in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions.

Roberts mentioned that Auburn is hopeful that it’ll be able to bring back all of its normal gameday traditions in the future, but will “ease” into it for now.

