Auburn football players pushed for a more traditional Tiger Walk this Saturday

Auburn football players pushed for a more normal Tiger Walk before this Saturday’s game against Akron, according to Auburn associate athletics director for operations Jeremy Roberts.

Roberts said on Auburn’s Tiger Talk show Wednesday night that the football players went to team chief of staff Brad Larrondo this week and asked to make Tiger Walk longer and more like the classic Auburn tradition.

Roberts said the original plan for Saturday was to drop the team off at the new student wellness center on Heisman Drive, but that the team will now be dropped off near the baseball stadium on Donahue.

“We originally planned to do that and drop them off in front of our student wellness center over at Heisman Drive, but the players came to Brad and said, ‘Hey, we know it needs to be shorter, is there any way that we can pull the buses down Donahue and let off by baseball,’” Roberts said.

Tiger Walk begins two hours before kickoff.

This season, the barricades will be widened to put a safe distance between the student-athletes and the fans.

The marching band will not be performing its spirit march, but Auburn is looking forward to bringing back the Tiger Walk tradition in some capacity.