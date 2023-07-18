NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two months after Auburn University stated that indefinite suspension had been issued for violation of athletics department policy, Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze said Tuesday that he can’t offer an update on involved football players.

Freeze said simply that he can’t comment on university policies or procedures. He spoke Tuesday at SEC Media Days.

He declined comment similarly at SEC spring meetings in May.

Auburn football practice for the 2023 season will open in August. Freeze at Media Days was unable to affirm that Auburn’s roster will be at full strength at that time.

A social media account eventually suspended by Twitter posted claims of sexual misconduct in May and named at least one player. A university spokesman soon after sent to Opelika-Auburn News the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation and take this matter very seriously. The appropriate offices are conducting a thorough review. Indefinite suspensions have been issued for violation of applicable Auburn Athletics department policy. No further comment will be provided at this time.”

Auburn’s fall camp opens Aug. 3.