Auburn football practice interrupted

Auburn football practice has been interrupted this week with multiple workouts canceled including the team’s scrimmage originally set for Saturday.

Auburn athletics on Saturday suddenly moved Gus Malzahn’s press conference that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon to Sunday night.

Teams across the country have seen practices paused either by COVID-19 outbreaks or as an action to raise awareness to social injustice. Auburn football has made no such statement calling for its stoppage to move attention to a cause.

Auburn had previously gone through two rounds of team-wide COVID-19 testing with zero positive results. Auburn has not offered an update on testing this week as practice has come to a halt.

Auburn was originally meant to practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week before a second scrimmage in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The team held its first scrimmage of the fall Aug. 22 in Jordan-Hare.

Auburn opened practice on Aug. 17.

The Tigers’ first game is set for scheduled for Sept. 26 against Kentucky.

