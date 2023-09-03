It went all the way to the West Coast for it, but Auburn football finally has its first offensive lineman of the 2024 class, as DeAndre Carter committed to the Tigers on Sunday.

He’s the first top-10 offensive lineman to commit to the program since its 2020 class, when the program landed both Kilian Zeirer and Brenden Coffey. However, that duo was both coming from the junior college ranks.

The most recent top-10 lineman to commit to Auburn from the high school ranks were Calvin Ashley and Nick Brahms, who both committed to the program’s 2017 class.

Carter, who plays for Mater Dei (Calif.) High School, is listed as a four-star prospect by three national outlets. His 247Sports ranking has him as the top interior offensive lineman in his class, and as the No. 55 player in the country. He chose Auburn over finalists Texas and Michigan State, and he also holds offers from USC and Alabama, among several others.

“When I went down there, I really just loved everything about it,” Carter said during his commitment ceremony. “Just felt like home, made really good connections with the people already there — the staff, the coaches, the incoming players. I made really good connections with them, and just, it felt like home. I loved it.”

According to his 247 profile, Carter visited Auburn twice, with both visits being this summer, including Big Cat Weekend in July.

Carter is the third highest-rated commitment in Auburn’ class, according to 247’s class calculator, behind only five-stars Demarcus Riddick and Perry Thompson. He’s also the fifth top-100 player committed to Auburn in 247’s listings, along with Tuskegee native Joseph Phillips and quarterback Walker White.

Auburn’s class also goes from No. 16 to No. 13 nationally based on the class calculator, though it remains the eighth-best bunch in the Southeastern Conference.

Auburn adds 2025 O-Lineman

The Tigers didn’t get their only win on the field Saturday, as 2025 offensive lineman and Athens native Spencer Dowland committed to Auburn following its win over UMass.

Dowland, who’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, is listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, and holds offers from Ole Miss and Arkansas, among others.

He joined two others in Auburn’s 2025 class, in Opelika product Malik Autry and Highland Home edge rusher and brother of Keldric Faulk, Jakaleb Faulk. The trio, all of which are Alabama natives, are listed as the No. 11 2025 class nationally.