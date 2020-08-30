Auburn football reports nine COVID-19 positives after tumultuous week

“Saturday I just decided it wasn’t best for us to practice,” Malzahn also said.

“I just felt real strong that we needed the weekend off,” he added. “I think it was a good decision.”

Malzahn said he, his coaches and his players are planning ways to use their influence to help create positive change in their community during a time of crisis. It was late in the week last week that NBA players paused the playoffs as a way to call attention on racial tension in the United States. The Auburn men’s basketball paused practice on Thursday in a similar way to offer a message of unity.

Malzahn said most of Auburn’s players who have faced COVID-19 have not been hit with “major” symptoms, but that Auburn takes every case seriously. He said he felt his team was in a good position with what he calls ‘COVID-19 etiquette’ during the summer, but that he thinks the team will have to adjust now with students back after the start of the fall semester Aug. 17.