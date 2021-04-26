Auburn football’s spring practice review: Defensive line, Edge eager to excel in new scheme

With spring practice over for Auburn, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Tigers before they return this summer.
Next up is defensive line and Edge, a group that collectively hope to continue the Tigers’ longstanding tradition of strong defensive fronts.
What we knew
Auburn had to replace a ton of production in 2020 after Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson graduated and moved on to the NFL, and that task proved much easier said than done.
Although the defensive line had experienced members such as end Big Kat Bryant and tackle Tyrone Truesdell, they struggled with consistency and were a factor in the Tigers’ defense taking a step back last year. The ultimate gut punch was on Dec. 5, when the Auburn defense gave up 313 rushing yards to Texas A&M – the most yards on the ground the Tigers have surrendered since October 2018.
It wasn’t all bad news up front last fall.
Redshirt freshman Colby Wooden proved he has the makings of an All-SEC player with his efforts as a starting defensive tackle, and he made the SEC’s All-Freshman team after recording 42 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries and four sacks. Factoring in the Tigers’ Buck linebackers, sophomore Derick Hall showed a needed level of consistency and ended the season with 21 tackles along with a strong two-sack showing in the regular-season finale against Mississippi State.
Then-true freshman Zykeivous Walker also produced when he saw the field and ended the year with 14 tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.
The offseason saw the Tigers lose two of their starting linemen but get another back somewhat unexpectedly. Bryant and defensive tackle Daquan Newkirk entered the transfer portal in early January, with Bryant transferring to UCF in a reunion with Gus Malzahn and Newkirk transferring to Florida. Auburn did, however, get a big boost from Truesdell, who decided to use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to play again in 2021.
Longtime Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner was not retained by new head coach Bryan Harsin and initially replaced by his former Auburn teammate, longtime SEC assistant Tracy Rocker. Rocker, however, soon joined the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff; Harsin then hired former Cincinnati Bengals assistant Nick Eason to take his spot.
What we learned
One of the important early revelations about the Tigers was that the Buck linebacker was officially a thing of the past.
New defensive coordinator Derek Mason’s scheme now utilizes Edge players, which is in effect a hybrid of the defensive end and outside linebacker positions. While Edge and Buck have some similarities, Mason explained the position will require much more out of the players, who will be expected to go from pass coverage to rushing the passer to playing the run at the drop of a dime.
It was little surprise to see Hall take the lead among the Edge players this spring, with senior TD Moultry – who was another Auburn player who used their extra year of eligibility – also getting first-team reps at the position. Moultry was absent at A-Day, and Caleb Johnson filled his spot for the scrimmage.
The introduction of the Edge position is part of Mason’s retooling of the entire Tigers’ defense. Auburn is expected to use more three-man fronts going forward – former coordinator Kevin Steele’s base was a 4-2-5 setup – though Mason explained there will be several different looks and packages the Tigers use come fall.
As for the rest of the line, Wooden manned the defensive end position and Truesdell handled one of the defensive tackle spots for most of the spring. Rising sophomore Jeremiah Wright, a former offensive lineman, was in the mix to play defensive tackle but tore his ACL during the Tigers’ first spring scrimmage. Rising senior Marquis Burks filled the other tackle role during an open practice session on March 25 and was among the first-team defense at A-Day.
Wright’s injury and the Tigers’ lack of depth at tackle led the coaches to move rising sophomore JJ Pegues from tight end to defensive tackle late in spring practice. While he faces a learning curve, his athleticism promises to have the 6-foot-3, 308-pound Pegues in contention in due time.
While Burks likely has the upper hand given his experience, true freshman Lee Hunter showed flashes throughout the spring. The former four-star recruit capped things off at A-Day by stopping running back Tank Bigsby on an impressive drive-ending tackle for loss.
What we’re waiting on
Moultry’s absences from A-Day and the team’s previous open practice session on March 25 leave uncertainty about his future. After the spring game Harsin only offered that the senior along with rising junior offensive tackle Alec Jackson are “part of the team right now.”
Pegues had a very limited window with which to work at defensive tackle: Harsin approached him about moving positions on April 5, and a little under two weeks later he was playing the position at A-Day. Given a summer to prepare and a fall camp to show off his progress could lead Pegues to fill the spot Wright seemed poised to play, but right now it’s too soon to tell.
The defensive front is one of the areas in which Auburn’s summer additions could lead to a significant shakeup with the depth chart.
Auburn is adding former Northwestern defensive end Eku Leota – who recorded 13 tackles and four sacks in only eight games last season – along with true freshman Dylan Brooks, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound four-star recruit who was initially headed to Tennessee until the Volunteers fired Jeremy Pruitt. Where Mason and Eason decide those two fit best remains to be seen, but Leota’s experience and Brooks’ potential could put them in spots to contend by the time fall camp arrives.
The Tigers were retooling up front last fall, and while there were hiccups along the way a handful of players showed what they’re capable of doing. Those same players are adjusting to new assignments and new schemes this year, but the door is open for them to help Auburn establish another standout defense.
They said it
"Oh, it's lovely. Like I said, the new install with the new defense, just being able to move around, move from place to place, not being stagnant in one spot for most of the time, getting around, learning new things, learning the defense, learning assignments and just making every play fast and knowing what you have to do, it's great. Just having the mobility to move around and not be stagnant is really good."
– Hall on March 24 when asked how Mason is looking to utilize the Tigers’ front seven