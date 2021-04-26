Auburn football’s spring practice review: Defensive line, Edge eager to excel in new scheme

While Burks likely has the upper hand given his experience, true freshman Lee Hunter showed flashes throughout the spring. The former four-star recruit capped things off at A-Day by stopping running back Tank Bigsby on an impressive drive-ending tackle for loss.

What we’re waiting on

Moultry’s absences from A-Day and the team’s previous open practice session on March 25 leave uncertainty about his future. After the spring game Harsin only offered that the senior along with rising junior offensive tackle Alec Jackson are “part of the team right now.”

Pegues had a very limited window with which to work at defensive tackle: Harsin approached him about moving positions on April 5, and a little under two weeks later he was playing the position at A-Day. Given a summer to prepare and a fall camp to show off his progress could lead Pegues to fill the spot Wright seemed poised to play, but right now it’s too soon to tell.

The defensive front is one of the areas in which Auburn’s summer additions could lead to a significant shakeup with the depth chart.