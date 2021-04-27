Auburn football’s spring practice review: Linebackers prepared to take charge this fall

With spring practice over for Auburn, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Tigers before they return this summer.
Next up is linebacker, one of the positions of strength for the Tigers entering the 2021 season.
What we knew
One of the true bright spots in Auburn’s 2020 season came at linebacker, a position where a huge loss early in the year set the stage for two players to break out.
Senior linebacker KJ Britt’s season-ending injury in Week 2 opened the door for sophomore Owen Pappoe and junior Zakoby McClain to take over, and the duo came through. Pappoe and McClain were regularly the Tigers’ leading tacklers each game, and it was very rarely that either player ever left the field.
The final results spoke for themselves: the two players combined for 206 tackles last season and firmly placed themselves among the SEC’s top linebackers entering 2021.
While Pappoe and McClain shouldered the brunt of the load at linebacker, freshmen Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner showed flashes of being next in line at the position. The two earned the trust of the coaches early on as the backups, and Riley ended the season with a four-tackle showing against Northwestern in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.
Auburn’s other contending freshman, Desmond Tisdol, missed some time during fall camp and had to play catch-up. He ultimately appeared in five games.
The Tigers learned in January they would have a veteran presence back in senior Chandler Wooten, who announced his return after opting out of the 2020 season.
What we learned
Pappoe wasted little time in expressing his excitement about new defensive coordinator Derek Mason’s scheme, telling reporters on March 17 that he and McClain were excited about the run fits and that he felt the opportunity for the linebackers to make plays would be there.
McClain admitted on March 19 that it hurt not getting any awards last fall, but he planned to use the perceived slight as a chip on his shoulder going into his senior season. Pappoe and McClain led the way at first-team linebacker throughout spring to little surprise.
Wooten understandably had to knock some rust off this winter after not being with the team in 2020, but inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding praised his work on April 7 and said the veteran linebacker was having a great spring. Pappoe also spoke about how important Wooten’s return was to the team, and in addition to Wooten’s leadership he’ll be able to help lessen Pappoe and McClain’s workloads this fall.
Schmedding also praised Riley, saying the rising sophomore added some much-needed weight this winter and that although he is still raw he has a bright future.
Steiner impressed at A-Day and recorded five tackles – the second-most in the game – with stints on both teams. Pappoe said after the spring game that Steiner has made a huge jump since last fall and that he believes the rising sophomore can make a huge impact in 2021.
Tisdol was limited for most of the spring, though he and defensive back Zion Puckett practiced during open sessions on March 20 and March 25 while wearing non-contact jerseys.
What we’re waiting on
There’s honestly not a lot we don’t already know about Auburn’s linebacker corps. The summer along with fall camp will undoubtedly be useful for Riley and Steiner in their continued developments, and it will be crucial for Tisdol as he tries to return to 100 percent.
Auburn will have one addition in junior college signee Joko Willis, a LaGrange, Georgia native who 247 Sports considered the second-best inside linebacker among the 2021 class’ JUCO prospects. Willis will immediately provide more depth and will likely be in the mix for reps once he settles in.
Auburn was vulnerable to a disastrous situation after losing Britt so early in the 2020 season, but instead McClain stepped up as a starter and helped Pappoe man the middle of the Tigers’ defense. The linebacker group has more experience thanks to Wooten’s return and plenty of talent, but their success will likely hinge on Pappoe and McClain’s efforts for the second straight season.