Auburn football’s spring practice review: Linebackers prepared to take charge this fall

Steiner impressed at A-Day and recorded five tackles – the second-most in the game – with stints on both teams. Pappoe said after the spring game that Steiner has made a huge jump since last fall and that he believes the rising sophomore can make a huge impact in 2021.

Tisdol was limited for most of the spring, though he and defensive back Zion Puckett practiced during open sessions on March 20 and March 25 while wearing non-contact jerseys.

What we’re waiting on

There’s honestly not a lot we don’t already know about Auburn’s linebacker corps. The summer along with fall camp will undoubtedly be useful for Riley and Steiner in their continued developments, and it will be crucial for Tisdol as he tries to return to 100 percent.

Auburn will have one addition in junior college signee Joko Willis, a LaGrange, Georgia native who 247 Sports considered the second-best inside linebacker among the 2021 class’ JUCO prospects. Willis will immediately provide more depth and will likely be in the mix for reps once he settles in.