Auburn football’s spring practice review: Quarterbacks adjust to new offensive system

Auburn’s spring game offered little surprise as far as the breakdown of the quarterbacks. Nix led the first-team offense and ended the afternoon with a 12-of-20 passing line for 112 yards and one touchdown. Loy had the second-most passing attempts (12), Davis had three attempts – as well as an impressive head fake that led to a 10-yard scramble – and Garnett had one.

What we’re waiting on

Exiting the spring, Nix and Loy appear to have firm holds on the top two spots in the depth chart with Davis and Garnett likely battling it out for the third spot. The only way anything changes significantly is if there’s a transfer in or out of the program this summer, both of which are feasible.

The biggest factor we’re waiting on at quarterback is if Nix’s progress continues between now and fall camp. His inconsistent mechanics were a real issue in 2020, but he now has two coaches who have no doubt harped on Nix doing all the little things right.

They said it