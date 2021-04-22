Auburn football’s spring practice review: Running backs show glimpses of what could be

With spring practice over for Auburn, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Tigers before they return this summer.
Next up is running back, where the name of the game has been quality and certainly not quantity this spring.
What we knew
What was once Auburn’s deepest position became an area of need seemingly overnight. The Tigers started the 2020 season with a loaded backfield before Harold Joiner left in October and D.J. Williams and Mark-Antony Richards departed after the regular season ended.
The good news for Auburn was it started the spring with no doubt who the top ball carrier would be.
Tank Bigsby burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2020, and despite a whacky first year at the college level due to the pandemic he was easily the Tigers’ breakout offensive star. He quickly developed a reputation for breaking tackles play after play and ended the season with 834 rushing yards – an average of 83.4 per game – and five touchdowns.
Bigsby stepped up in the place of would-be starter Shaun Shivers, who was injured against Kentucky. The junior only appeared in eight of the Tigers’ 11 games last fall and ended the season with only 276 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Bigsby and Shivers stood as the Tigers’ only two scholarship running backs until Devan Barrett joined the position this winter. Barrett, who opted out of the 2020 season, played the position in high school and worked there and at defensive back upon his arrival in Auburn before focusing on defense. He would at the very least be a third option during the spring until true freshman Jarquez Hunter joined the team in the summer.
What we learned
Based on what we saw in spring practice, Bigsby isn’t done making plays by any means.
Bigsby played as expected throughout the spring and capped it off with an impressive A-Day showing that was highlighted by a 46-yard touchdown run up the middle of the defense. Bigsby spoke highly of the opportunities that offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s scheme provides for the running backs, and it will be interesting to see if he joins the list of standout tailbacks who have played for Bobo over the years.
As beneficial as Bobo’s addition could be for Bigsby, it might be even bigger for Shivers.
Shivers talked about how Bobo’s downhill run game fits what the rising senior did on a regular basis in high school, and his play throughout spring practice showed he’s up for the challenge. He made some big plays during Auburn’s open practice on March 20 – and in another practice leveled defensive back Malcolm Askew on a play that made the Tigers’ highlight reel – and also ran hard at A-Day, where he took 12 carries for 61 yards.
Barrett understandably had to knock off some of the rust after not playing last year, but running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams told reporters on April 5 that the senior could help in the backfield if he continues to work hard. Barrett took four carries for nine yards at A-Day.
What we’re waiting on
The biggest question with Auburn remains about depth, something Hunter could answer if he comes in and impresses early. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound three-star drew praise from head coach Bryan Harsin back on March 15 when Harsin complimented his consistency and toughness, and he’ll step in with a chance to alleviate some pressure on the backs in front of him.
As far as Bigsby and Shivers go, the main points of uncertainty going forward involve how well they can catch the ball out of the backfield, which has been somewhat a staple in Bobo’s offenses over the years. Bigsby had a so-so showing in that department at A-Day – he had a 15-yard reception at one point, but it ended with a lost fumble – and Shivers only has 16 career receptions in three years.
Bigsby has a chance to truly break out as one of the SEC’s top running backs in 2021, and Shivers is set up to be the productive lightning to Bigsby’s thunder. Barrett’s work over the next few months will likely determine if he gets a few carries once Auburn takes on Akron on Sept. 4.
They said it
“We're more downhill this year. We've got Mike Bobo, we've got Coach Harsin — big offensive guys. I feel like we're going to be really good at what we do, especially running the ball. I feel like we're going to be great at that.”
– Bigsby on March 19 when asked what the difference will be for the running backs this year