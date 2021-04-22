Auburn football’s spring practice review: Running backs show glimpses of what could be

With spring practice over for Auburn, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Tigers before they return this summer.

Next up is running back, where the name of the game has been quality and certainly not quantity this spring.

What we knew

What was once Auburn’s deepest position became an area of need seemingly overnight. The Tigers started the 2020 season with a loaded backfield before Harold Joiner left in October and D.J. Williams and Mark-Antony Richards departed after the regular season ended.

The good news for Auburn was it started the spring with no doubt who the top ball carrier would be.

Tank Bigsby burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2020, and despite a whacky first year at the college level due to the pandemic he was easily the Tigers’ breakout offensive star. He quickly developed a reputation for breaking tackles play after play and ended the season with 834 rushing yards – an average of 83.4 per game – and five touchdowns.

Bigsby stepped up in the place of would-be starter Shaun Shivers, who was injured against Kentucky. The junior only appeared in eight of the Tigers’ 11 games last fall and ended the season with only 276 rushing yards and one touchdown.