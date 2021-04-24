Auburn football’s spring practice review: Tight ends eye a much bigger role in offense

With spring practice over for Auburn, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Tigers before they return this summer.
Next up is tight end, a position that seems poised to have much more importance during the Bryan Harsin era with the Tigers.
What we knew
The 2020 season stood as another year in which the promise of tight ends being more involved in the Auburn offense went unfulfilled.
The Tigers’ tight ends were mostly used as blocking backs last fall, and when the 11-game season was over the team’s four tight ends combined for 20 receptions for 178 yards and no touchdowns. Even breakout players like true freshman JJ Pegues had a minimal role in the passing game, as the fan favorite managed just 71 yards of offense at tight end and Wildcat quarterback.
Gus Malzahn’s dismissal as head coach along with the additions of Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo opened the door for the tight ends to finally become a vital part of the passing game. The new coaching staff combined with the lack of experience across the board at wide receiver meant the tight ends had a chance to get much more involved this time around.
The good news entering the spring was the tight ends didn’t lack for depth. Rising senior John Samuel Shenker was back along with rising sophomores Pegues, Brandon Frazier, Tyler Fromm and Luke Deal. The Tigers also added three-star Landen King, who was one of the team’s six early enrollees for spring ball.
What we learned
If there were any doubts about the tight ends’ expanded roles in 2021, they dissipated soon after spring practice began.
Auburn regularly used two tight-end sets during its open practice sessions this spring, with Fromm and Deal handling the first-team duties during the last open practice on March 25 and at A-Day. Fromm caught a 12-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage for the first-team offense in the spring game.
Fromm’s emergence was one of the bigger surprises of the spring given he’s only played in one game in his first two years, but Deal detailed part of what has helped Fromm so much. Deal explained Fromm has become “a completely different tight end” in the new offense and that he got much bigger and stronger in the weight room this offseason.
Given the Tigers’ personnel, the tight ends will likely play some fullback in certain packages, something Deal voiced his approval of when talking to reporters on April 12.
Auburn’s confidence in Fromm, Deal and the other tight ends was apparent given the biggest move Harsin and his staff made this spring: switching Pegues to defensive tackle. It was a decision Harsin had hinted at earlier this spring – the first-year head coach noted the 6-foot-3, 308-pound Pegues could help the Tigers “in all three phases” – and one by which the staff hopes Pegues’ rare athleticism pays off on a defensive line that has true depth concerns.
As for the other tight ends, Shenker had limited work with the football team given his role on the Tigers’ baseball team. Frazier worked with the first-team during the Tigers’ open practice back on March 20, and King drew praise from Deal when it comes to how he’s handled the transition from high school.
What we’re waiting on
While Fromm and Deal appear to be leading the way right now, plenty can change between now and the season opener.
Shenker appears to be the most likely other candidate to get in the mix, and he’ll use the summer to get caught up with the football team and the expectations of Harsin, Bobo and tight ends coach Brad Bedell. Frazier dealt with injuries to start 2020 but showed flashes at the end of the season, making it feasible that he could compete for a significant role as well.
Even though it seems highly likely the tight ends play a much bigger role in the passing game than in years past, the big question is what that actually amounts to.
The tight ends combined for two receptions – one by Fromm and one by King – at A-Day. Whether that was the case of Harsin and company not wanting to reveal too much or if that’s more of what’s to be expected remains to be seen.
They said it
“When coach [Brad] Bedell was telling us and coach Bobo was introducing the offense and showed us we’ve got a chance to do some of that old-school, I-formation fullback type stuff, I love it. You’ve just got to be physical and go out there — you’ve got a better chance to read the defense and, like I said, let loose and play. I love it.”