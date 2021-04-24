Auburn football’s spring practice review: Tight ends eye a much bigger role in offense

As for the other tight ends, Shenker had limited work with the football team given his role on the Tigers’ baseball team. Frazier worked with the first-team during the Tigers’ open practice back on March 20, and King drew praise from Deal when it comes to how he’s handled the transition from high school.

What we’re waiting on

While Fromm and Deal appear to be leading the way right now, plenty can change between now and the season opener.

Shenker appears to be the most likely other candidate to get in the mix, and he’ll use the summer to get caught up with the football team and the expectations of Harsin, Bobo and tight ends coach Brad Bedell. Frazier dealt with injuries to start 2020 but showed flashes at the end of the season, making it feasible that he could compete for a significant role as well.

Even though it seems highly likely the tight ends play a much bigger role in the passing game than in years past, the big question is what that actually amounts to.

The tight ends combined for two receptions – one by Fromm and one by King – at A-Day. Whether that was the case of Harsin and company not wanting to reveal too much or if that’s more of what’s to be expected remains to be seen.

They said it