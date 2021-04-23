Auburn football’s spring practice review: Wide receivers still jockeying for playing time

What we learned

The injury bug was unkind to the Tigers this spring. In addition to Capers being held out after his surgery, Jackson was limited for most of the spring and Evans suffered an apparent hamstring injury on March 20 that significantly limited his next month of action.

Their limitations didn’t help a situation in which the Tigers needed as many players to be in the mix as possible. That being said, there were a few receivers who took advantage.

Ja’Varrius Johnson was arguably the player on offense who turned the most heads this spring. Johnson saw limited action in his first two years as a Tiger, but he caught the coaches’ attentions during the first few practice sessions and kept it up for the brunt of the 15-practice spring. The 5-foot-10, 159-pound Johnson is expected to play slot receiver and has to be viewed as the leading candidate for that role.

Canion also extended what has been a productive 2021. He handled his business during spring practices but truly impressed in Auburn’s A-Day spring game by reeling in a game-high six catches for 51 yards and one touchdown, the score coming on a four-yard reception in the back of the end zone.