Auburn football’s spring practice review: Wide receivers still jockeying for playing time

With spring practice over for Auburn, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Tigers before they return this summer.
Next up is wide receiver, a position of legitimate concern entering the spring and one that still faces plenty of questions after A-Day.
What we knew
It was no secret entering spring practice that the Tigers’ receiving corps would look completely different no matter who stepped up.
Auburn’s top three receivers from 2020 moved on this offseason, as Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove all declared for the NFL draft. Their decisions meant the Tigers lost the players responsible for 67 percent of their receptions, 72 percent of their receiving yards and 83 percent of their touchdown receptions last fall.
The trio’s departures meant some inexperienced players would have to step up. Outside rising senior Shedrick Jackson – who still only has 10 receptions over three seasons – Auburn’s most-experienced targets are rising sophomores Kobe Hudson and Ze’Vian Capers, the latter of whom suffered an injury in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl that required offseason foot surgery.
The lack of proven receivers could be a golden opportunity for rising sophomore Elijah Canion, who had a quiet regular season before going off in the bowl game with three receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. It also leaves the door open for other receivers like redshirt freshman JJ Evans or sophomores Ja’Varrius Johnson and Malcolm Johnson Jr. to turn heads with their newfound opportunities.
What we learned
The injury bug was unkind to the Tigers this spring. In addition to Capers being held out after his surgery, Jackson was limited for most of the spring and Evans suffered an apparent hamstring injury on March 20 that significantly limited his next month of action.
Their limitations didn’t help a situation in which the Tigers needed as many players to be in the mix as possible. That being said, there were a few receivers who took advantage.
Ja’Varrius Johnson was arguably the player on offense who turned the most heads this spring. Johnson saw limited action in his first two years as a Tiger, but he caught the coaches’ attentions during the first few practice sessions and kept it up for the brunt of the 15-practice spring. The 5-foot-10, 159-pound Johnson is expected to play slot receiver and has to be viewed as the leading candidate for that role.
Canion also extended what has been a productive 2021. He handled his business during spring practices but truly impressed in Auburn’s A-Day spring game by reeling in a game-high six catches for 51 yards and one touchdown, the score coming on a four-yard reception in the back of the end zone.
As for the other receivers in the mix, Hudson handled first-team duties during Auburn’s two open practice sessions and was also with the first-team offense during A-Day. Malcolm Johnson Jr. also got some first-team reps during practice and left the A-Day game with two receptions for 41 yards, with his 42-yard catch from quarterback Dematrius Davis being the longest of the scrimmage.
What we’re waiting on
This spring gave us a glimpse at some of the frontrunners among the receivers, but a lot can still change by the time the Tigers open the season.
Ja’Varrius Johnson and Canion seemed to be in good position to earn starting roles among the receivers. Johnson received plenty of praise for what he brought to the table, and the fact Canion capped off spring practice as the most-targeted receiver at A-Day bodes well for his chances. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is looking for a go-to receiver now that Williams is gone, and Canion gave an early glimpse at what he would look like in that role.
Elsewhere, it seems Hudson and Malcolm Johnson Jr. are leading the fight for the other outside receiver position, but don’t count out Capers if he can heal up in time. As for the other injured receivers, Evans will have to catch up among the outside receivers and Jackson will need to impress in hopes of supplanting Ja’Varrius Johnson in the slot.
Auburn will also add true freshmen Tar’varish Dawson and Hal Presley to the mix this summer.
The Tigers’ receivers remain unproven even with spring practice now in the books, but the group showed enough flashes this spring to show the talent among them can eventually lead to success.
They said it
“Since we are a young unit we’re just trying to do everything and make sure we know the plays, our alignments. We’re working hard to do everything we can. We are short right now, and it’s kind of hard because day-to-day we’re putting in new things and a whole new offense. It’s a struggle, but I think we’re getting it now.”
– Ja’Varrius Johnson on April 12 when asked if there’s pressure to execute during the spring