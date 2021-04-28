Auburn football’s spring review: Defensive backs stand as one of team’s biggest strengths

As for safety, Monday and Tennison remained the front runners through spring practice, though the Tigers appear to have good depth at the position. Auburn not only has Thompson but walk-on Trey Elston, the former Auburn High standout who earned Defensive MVP honors at A-Day after a six-tackle afternoon.

What we’re waiting on

The Tigers’ secondary seems capable in their current alignment, but Mason could very well rearrange the players by the time fall gets here. The next few months could also be valuable for Domio and Puckett, who can heal up and compete for playing time at their respective positions.

Auburn’s cornerback position will have a valuable addition this summer in West Virginia transfer Dreshun Miller, who had 31 tackles and one interception in nine games last season. Miller will likely be competing for a starting spot from day one and should be expected to at least get significant playing time as a reserve.

The Tigers will also add freshmen safeties Juwon Gaston and Cayden Bridges along with freshman corner Armani Diamond to the fold.