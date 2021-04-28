Auburn football’s spring review: Defensive backs stand as one of team’s biggest strengths

With spring practice over for Auburn, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Tigers before they return this summer.
Next up is defensive back, arguably the deepest among the Tigers’ different units entering the fall.
What we knew
The Auburn secondary put together an overall strong 2020 season with two notable exceptions against Arkansas and Alabama, which combined for 620 passing yards with nine touchdowns and no interceptions against the Tigers. Besides issues in those games, the Tigers finished the season as the SEC’s fourth-best pass defense during a campaign in which they were breaking in new starters at both cornerback spots and both safety positions.
The Tigers got a big boost this winter when junior cornerback Roger McCreary decided to come back for his senior year. McCreary had a productive 2020 in which he established himself as the team’s No. 1 corner, and the importance of his return along with the return of safety Smoke Monday could not be overstated.
Auburn did endure a few notable losses in the secondary.
Safeties Jamien Sherwood and Jordyn Peters declared for the NFL Draft as did nickelback Christian Tutt, and defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff left for Florida. New defensive coordinator Derek Mason will also coach the safeties, while former Auburn defensive back Zac Etheridge will be in charge of the corners.
Auburn entered the spring with plenty of experience thanks to McCreary, Monday, cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett and Jaylin Simpson and nickelback Ladarius Tennison. The team also had cornerback Marco Domio and safety Chris Thompson Jr. in the mix and would be adding JUCO corner Kamal Hadden and freshman safety Ahmari Harvey for the spring.
What we learned
Mason made it clear when he spoke to reporters on March 22 that he wanted to maximize the talent on the field at any given time for the Tigers. That much was clear with how the first-year defensive coordinator rearranged the secondary.
The Tigers had some new faces in new places to start spring practice, as Tennison moved from nickel to the second safety spot alongside Monday and Pritchett took over nickel duties. As for the corners, McCreary and Simpson were responsible for the first-team responsibilities.
Hadden drew rave reviews from Simpson near the end of spring practice, and Hadden backed it up by forcing a fumble in the A-Day game to put himself in good position entering the summer. Rising sophomore Eric Reed Jr. is listed as a safety, but he played corner throughout the spring and recorded one tackle and one pass break-up at A-Day.
Domio was limited for most of the spring with an injury, as was nickelback Zion Puckett – who got a decent bit of playing time behind Tutt last fall. Devin Guice filled in at nickel in Puckett’s absence.
As for safety, Monday and Tennison remained the front runners through spring practice, though the Tigers appear to have good depth at the position. Auburn not only has Thompson but walk-on Trey Elston, the former Auburn High standout who earned Defensive MVP honors at A-Day after a six-tackle afternoon.
What we’re waiting on
The Tigers’ secondary seems capable in their current alignment, but Mason could very well rearrange the players by the time fall gets here. The next few months could also be valuable for Domio and Puckett, who can heal up and compete for playing time at their respective positions.
Auburn’s cornerback position will have a valuable addition this summer in West Virginia transfer Dreshun Miller, who had 31 tackles and one interception in nine games last season. Miller will likely be competing for a starting spot from day one and should be expected to at least get significant playing time as a reserve.
The Tigers will also add freshmen safeties Juwon Gaston and Cayden Bridges along with freshman corner Armani Diamond to the fold.
Auburn faced a few questions at secondary after some notable departures, but there was no doubt the team had talent at corner and safety. Mason is determined to make the most of what he’s got, and the result could be a defensive backfield that truly turns heads this fall.