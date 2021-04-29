Auburn football’s spring review: Special teams features plenty of moving parts

With spring practice over for Auburn, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Tigers before they return this summer.
Next up is special teams, the often unheralded unit that can often make the difference in winning and losing.
What we knew
The Tigers had a solid special-teams unit in 2020. Junior Anders Carlson put together a strong season by hitting 20 of his 22 field-goal attempts, punters Oscar Chapman and Aidan Marshall averaged 41.5 yards per punt between them, and the Tigers blocked a punt against Arkansas that led to a touchdown that proved crucial by the game’s end.
The offseason brought significant changes for the Tigers. The four players who returned at least one punt in 2020 – Christian Tutt, Eli Stove, Mark-Antony Richards and Jordyn Peters – are all gone, as is long snapper Bill Taylor, who handled the role for three years. Luckily for Auburn, Carlson, Chapman and Marshall are all back, as are three of the four Tigers who fielded kicks last fall.
Former special teams coach Larry Porter is now on staff at North Carolina. In his place is Bert Watts, the former Memphis assistant who is also the Tigers’ outside linebackers coach.
What we learned
We didn’t get any kick returns during spring practice, but running backs Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers seem to be the favorites to handle those roles for the second straight year. Both players took on those duties during the A-Day spring game, with both running the length of the field on return touchdowns that ultimately did not count.
The area of real intrigue is punt returner, where it looks like one of the spring’s breakout players has a chance to add that to his arsenal. Rising sophomore wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson fielded punts during an open practice session on March 25, and while Shivers and defensive back Devin Guice were also involved Johnson seems to be the early favorite for that role.
As for the entire special-teams unit, Watts explained on April 7 the coaches want Auburn’s best players involved in that aspect of the game rather than just having reserves handle those responsibilities.
Watts noted that Chapman and Marshall have done a good job through the early part of spring as they compete against each other for the second straight year. Chapman got the lion’s share of the work at the end of the 2020 season – he punted 14 times in the final three games – but the Tigers’ coaching overhaul means either punter could get the nod.
Believe it or not, we have a long snapper update as well. Carlson said junior Jacob Quattlebaum has been snapping a good bit this spring and that Carlson is already comfortable with Quattlebaum given his past experience. Carlson made sure to mention redshirt freshman Reed Hughes as the second guy in the mix.
Carlson, meanwhile, was happy about his performance in 2020 but wants to step his game up to become the top kicker in the nation. He was 2-for-2 on field goals in the A-Day game and had three kickoffs with two touchbacks.
What we’re waiting on
Competition throughout special teams will continue in the lead-up to the Sept. 4 season opener. The two battles to keep an eye on are at punter and punt returner.
There could also be some new players in the mix by the time fall camp arrives. Some of the true freshmen such as wide receiver Tar’varish Dawson, who ran the 100-meter dash in 10.58 seconds in high school, might make sense as a returner or as a gunner looking to get involved early at Auburn.
They said it
“For us that doesn’t change things too much. Our operations will still be the same. The same guys are working in and out. For us it has been smooth and even for the punt, punt return, kickoff and kickoff return, all of the special teams. It has been a smooth transition. They are just working on laying that foundation right now. I think coach Watts and coach [Bryan] Harsin have done a great job with that.”
– Carlson on March 24 when asked about any major differences with the new coaching staff