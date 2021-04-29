Auburn football’s spring review: Special teams features plenty of moving parts

The area of real intrigue is punt returner, where it looks like one of the spring’s breakout players has a chance to add that to his arsenal. Rising sophomore wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson fielded punts during an open practice session on March 25, and while Shivers and defensive back Devin Guice were also involved Johnson seems to be the early favorite for that role.

As for the entire special-teams unit, Watts explained on April 7 the coaches want Auburn’s best players involved in that aspect of the game rather than just having reserves handle those responsibilities.

Watts noted that Chapman and Marshall have done a good job through the early part of spring as they compete against each other for the second straight year. Chapman got the lion’s share of the work at the end of the 2020 season – he punted 14 times in the final three games – but the Tigers’ coaching overhaul means either punter could get the nod.

Believe it or not, we have a long snapper update as well. Carlson said junior Jacob Quattlebaum has been snapping a good bit this spring and that Carlson is already comfortable with Quattlebaum given his past experience. Carlson made sure to mention redshirt freshman Reed Hughes as the second guy in the mix.