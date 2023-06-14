Assessing the possibilities for Auburn's 2024 SEC schedule

Southeastern Conference football is soon to enter a new dawn.

Following a spring meeting session in which the SEC’s head football coaches and athletics directors reportedly agreed to a one-year eight-game conference slate, the SEC will announce 2024 conference opponents Wednesday. It’ll mark the first year since 1992 without the league’s current two-division format, which is being dissolved with the member additions of Oklahoma and Texas.

Auburn will find out where it lands in this 16-member, single-division swirl in the span of hours, and whether or not it makes its first trip out west sooner than later. But before it does, here’s a rundown, from A to Z, of all 15 opponents that could be slated for the Tigers, and how they historically match up with them.

Alabama

Auburn’s all-time record against: 37-49-1

37-49-1 Past 10 matchups: 3-7

3-7 Last matchup: 49-27, Alabama (2022)

49-27, Alabama (2022) Hugh Freeze’s all-time record against: 2-3

Recent Iron Bowl history hasn’t boded well for Auburn, with its second worst record against any SEC opponent in its past 10 contests. It’ll also be four years this fall since the Tigers have topped the Crimson Tide on the gridiron, last doing so in a 48-45 shootout in 2019. But Hugh Freeze’s hire happened, in part, because of his history against Nick Saban’s Alabama.

Freeze went 2-3 against the Tide during his stint at Ole Miss in the mid-2010s, with back-to-back victories in 2013 and 2014.

The biggest question, at this point, is what’s changed in the near-decade since Freeze last beat Alabama? The short answer is a lot. But what’s not changing is the Iron Bowl being played. So while some other regular Auburn opponents may be toss-ups for 2024, make no mistake that its schedule will likely be capped once again by the Iron Bowl.

Arkansas

Auburn’s all-time record against: 19-12-1

19-12-1 Past 10 matchups: 8-2

8-2 Last matchup: 41-27, Arkansas (2022)

41-27, Arkansas (2022) Hugh Freeze’s all-time record against: 3-3

The Arkansas matchup was a regular victory for the Tigers during the Gus Malzahn era, as the former Auburn coach with deep Natural State roots went 7-1 against the Razorbacks while on the Plains. Bryan Harsin’s final game against Arkansas wound up being his last as Auburn’s coach, as the Razorbacks torched the Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium.