Auburn football signs 16 players in strong start to December’s early signing period

The momentum the Auburn Tigers built up on the recruiting trail this week culminated in a highly productive day Wednesday.
Auburn made the most of its start to the early signing period by signing 16 players as part of its 2022 class. The day featured significant additions for the Tigers, which added three new commitments – highlighted by flipping four-star linebacker Robert Woodyard from Alabama – as they look to make the most of Bryan Harsin’s first full recruiting class at Auburn.
As of Wednesday evening, Auburn’s class ranks 14th nationally and seventh in the SEC, per 247Sports.
“Overall, great day. I thought the environment we set up in here, we did a fantastic job with that,” Harsin said Wednesday afternoon. “We wanted to have some fun, make it special, because this really is the Super Bowl of recruiting. And I thought we did that today. We made it a special day and we certainly are continuing that right now.”
Auburn had little turnover from the commits it had entering the week, as three-star wide receiver Jay Fair’s decision to sign with Kentucky marked the only former commit going elsewhere. The main story was how the Tigers capitalized on their efforts over the recent weeks to shore up a class that had been near the bottom of the SEC for most of the year.
Auburn inked nine secure commits Wednesday but really turned heads with the new faces who joined the class.
Junior college cornerback Keionte Scott started things at 10 a.m. by committing to Auburn over Oregon, Tennessee, Miami (FL) and BYU. Minutes later Woodyard delivered the biggest win of the day for the Tigers when he backed off his Alabama pledge – one he held since June 2020 – in favor of signing with Auburn.
Per 247Sports, Woodyard is the highest-ranked Auburn signee in the class. He became the first recruit to flip from Alabama to Auburn since Stephen Roberts in 2014.
“He is a physical presence when you watch him play, and that’s what you can expect going forward,” Auburn inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding said. “This is a young man who has played the game in the box, who has been one of the highly-recruited players in this state for a long time. He understands the game and what he brings to it, and that is a physical presence in the middle of the Auburn defense for years to come.”
Three-star receiver Camden Brown became Auburn’s third addition of the day when the former Pittsburgh commit pledged to the Tigers just before 11 a.m.
Auburn’s misses on the whole Wednesday were few and far between. Four-star running back Justin Williams chose Tennessee over the Tigers to start the day before four-star in-state defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry chose Alabama and four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons chose Michigan.
Wednesday also offered several former Tigers a chance to find new homes. Wide receiver Elijah Canion signed with Purdue, offensive guard Tashawn Manning signed with Kentucky and defensive back Ladarius Tennison signed with Ole Miss.
Auburn got plenty done on Wednesday, though there could be more coming in the next few days. The early signing period lasts three days, and the Tigers will be closely watching junior college defensive tackle Jeffrey M'ba’s announcement Friday.
For Harsin, Wednesday stood as perfect timing to welcome several new playmakers to the Tigers’ program.
“I believe every guy on that board loves Auburn, is excited about their opportunity to come in here and be a part of what we’re building and be a part of this program,” Harsin said. “Those are things that we were looking for.”
Auburn's 2022 early signing class
Damari Alston, running back (Atlanta, Ga.)
Austin Ausberry, cornerback (Baton Rouge, La.)
Camden Brown, wide receiver (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)
Tre Donaldson, safety (Tallahasse,Fla.)*
Jay Fair, wide receiver (Rockwall, Tex.)
Holden Geriner, quarterback (Savannah, Ga.)
Marquise Gilbert, safety (Palm Coast, Fla./Hutchinson Community College)
Powell Gordon, linebacker (Auburn)
Eston Harris, offensive tackle (Auburn)
Omari Kelly, wide receiver (Trussville)
Alex McPherson, kicker (Fort Payne)
JaDarian Rhym, cornerback (Valdosta, Ga.)
Micah Riley-Ducker, tight end (Bellevue, Neb.)
Keionte Scott, cornerback (La Mesa, Cali./Snow College)
Enyce Sledge, defensive tackle (Monroe, La.)
Caleb Wooden, safety (Lawrenceville, Ga.)
Robert Woodyard, linebacker (Mobile)
*Donaldson signed with the Auburn men’s basketball program but intends on playing both sports