Auburn football signs 16 players in strong start to December’s early signing period

Auburn inked nine secure commits Wednesday but really turned heads with the new faces who joined the class.

Junior college cornerback Keionte Scott started things at 10 a.m. by committing to Auburn over Oregon, Tennessee, Miami (FL) and BYU. Minutes later Woodyard delivered the biggest win of the day for the Tigers when he backed off his Alabama pledge – one he held since June 2020 – in favor of signing with Auburn.

Per 247Sports, Woodyard is the highest-ranked Auburn signee in the class. He became the first recruit to flip from Alabama to Auburn since Stephen Roberts in 2014.

“He is a physical presence when you watch him play, and that’s what you can expect going forward,” Auburn inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding said. “This is a young man who has played the game in the box, who has been one of the highly-recruited players in this state for a long time. He understands the game and what he brings to it, and that is a physical presence in the middle of the Auburn defense for years to come.”

Three-star receiver Camden Brown became Auburn’s third addition of the day when the former Pittsburgh commit pledged to the Tigers just before 11 a.m.