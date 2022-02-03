Auburn football strikes out on adding to 2022 class on National Signing Day

As four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen reached for the blue Auburn hat on the table in front of him Wednesday, a glimmer of hope no doubt ran through those eager for the Tigers to close strong on National Signing Day.

What Citizen did next, however, was anything but enjoyable for Auburn fans.

Citizen put the Auburn hat on his head for a brief second before taking it off, shaking his head and placing the cap back on the table. The Lake Charles, La., native proceeded to repeat the exercise – which included throwing up an “L” hand gesture while wearing an LSU hat – three times before being handed a white Miami hat from under the table.

It was just that kind of day for Bryan Harsin and company.

Auburn failed to add to its 2022 signing class Wednesday after missing out on four prospects the Tigers were vying for this week. While the 0-for showing was by no means catastrophic after Harsin and his staff signed 17 high school prospects in December and added five players from the transfer portal, it was another body blow to a Tigers program that could desperately use a win.

Citizen was the last of four targets the Tigers were hoping to add this recruiting cycle.