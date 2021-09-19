 Skip to main content
Auburn football suffers only a small drop in rankings, down to No. 23
Auburn football suffers only a small drop in rankings, down to No. 23

Auburn v Penn State September 18, 2021

Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the Auburn Tigers and Penn State University Nittany Lions game at Beaver Stadium, in College Park Pennsylvania on September 18, 2021.

 Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News

The Auburn football team took a slight tumble down to No. 23 in both polls after its loss at Penn State on Saturday.

Voters apparently weren’t too critical of Auburn’s loss on the road in the White Out. Auburn fell only one spot in the Associated Press poll from No. 22 to No. 23 after the loss. In the USA Today coaches’ poll, Auburn fell three spots from No. 20 to No. 23.

Both slight drops indicate voters still hold the Tigers in relatively high regard even after they fell to 2-1 on the season.

Penn State, meanwhile, jumped all the way up from No. 10 in the AP poll last week to No. 6 this week. In the coaches’ poll, Penn State climbed from No. 12 to No. 8 following the win.

There are seven SEC teams ranked in the top 25 in each poll.

In the AP poll, Alabama is No. 1, Georgia is No. 2 and Texas A&M is No. 7. Florida is then No. 11, then Ole Miss is No. 13 and Arkansas is No. 16.

The coaches’ poll orders the teams similarly: Alabama is No. 1, Georgia is No. 2, Texas A&M is No. 5, Florida is No. 11, Ole Miss is No. 13 and Arkansas is No. 18.

Auburn will look to rebound with a non-conference game against Georgia State next Saturday before entering conference play and a stretch of five straight games featuring a trip to LSU’s Death Valley followed by four straight games against teams ranked ahead of Auburn.

After playing at LSU on Oct. 2, Auburn plays Georgia at home on Oct. 9 and then plays at Arkansas, where Texas lost by 20 points this season, on Oct. 16. After a bye, Auburn hosts high-powered Ole Miss on Oct. 30 then travels to Texas A&M’s Kyle Field on Nov. 6.

