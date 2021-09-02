Auburn football tickets go digital-only; Here’s how to buy, sell or give away tickets

Click the link in the email and enter your email address.

Log in to your online ticket account and select “CHECKOUT.” If you don’t have an account, create one by clicking “Register” below “New Online Customer.”

Next, review the information and click “Place Your Order.” You should receive two emails after the successful transfer: a confirmation and a link to your tickets. The emails should come through no later than an hour or two after you completed the process.

Auburn allows you to donate your tickets back to Auburn

Donated tickets are given to non-profit, youth and military programs. Tickets can be returned until three hours before kickoff.

Just go to your online ticket account and click “Return” under the “My Tickets” tab. Games available for donation will pop up, and you can select the seats you would like to donate.

An email conformation will be sent after the tickets were successfully donated.

For additional information, call Auburn’s ticket office at (855) 282-2010 or email tickets@auburn.edu.

Do tickets from third-party websites work at the gate?