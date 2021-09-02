Auburn football tickets go digital-only; Here’s how to buy, sell or give away tickets

Auburn football is back to full capacity for the first time since 2019, but not everything is going back to the way it was.
Auburn has made physical tickets a thing of the past. There will be no printed tickets used to enter Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2021.
You will need a smartphone and an Auburn online ticket account to enter Auburn’s game against Akron on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn moved to digital tickets in 2020, but as attendance was limited last season due to COVID-19, digital tickets will be an all-new experience for plenty of fans in 2021.
Here’s all the information Auburn fans need to know before making their way to Jordan-Hare:
How do I purchase and download my tickets?
First, fans will need an online ticket account with Auburn Athletics.
Check your email address associated with your ticket account after purchasing, for an email titled “Your Digital Tickets for Your Auburn Purchase Have Arrived!”
If you don’t see this email, be sure to check your junk mail.
Next, open the email and download your tickets to your phone’s wallet app. For iPhones, that’s the Apple Wallet. For Android devices, that’s the Google Pay Wallet.
You can add the tickets by clicking “add” in the right-hand corner of the wallet. This works for both Apple Wallet and Google Pay Wallet.
Do not print out the tickets. If you only have a printed copy, the barcode won’t work. It has to be through your phone.
Click here to access a step-by-step video guide from Auburn on how to download tickets.
How do I sell my tickets?
StubHub is the only way to sell Auburn Athletics digital tickets. Fans can even sell their season package as a bundle. Auburn has a partnership with StubHub.
Right now, the only tickets that can be bought and sold on StubHub Marketplace are football, men’s basketball and baseball.
You will still need your online ticket account with Auburn Athletics. In the “My Inventory” section, there is a “Sell My Tickets” link below.
Ticketholders can post tickets for sale on StubHub until kickoff.
How do I buy tickets on the secondary market?
If you don’t get your tickets directly from Auburn, or want to try to find tickets cheaper, the only way to buy them from other fans on the secondary market is through StubHub.
To buy, fans need to select “Buy Tickets on StubHub“ within the Auburn Athletics website. An online ticket account is still needed to buy tickets.
For future postings and tickets, everyone must enter through auburntigers.com. Entering through StubHub directly will not give you access to your account.
For more information, scroll to the bottom of StubHub Marketplace.
How do I give someone my tickets?
All transfers of tickets are done digitally.
First thing’s first: you’ll need to sign in to your online ticket account.
Next, click on “My Account” at the top of the menu and head over to “My Tickets.” Under the tickets tab there should be “Tiger Ticket Transfer.”
In the ticket transfer, games available for ticket transfers will pop up. From there, click the game (or games) you can’t go to and the seats you want to transfer.
Finally, type the name and email address to the person you want to give the tickets to. There is no additional charge to transfer tickets during the 2021 football season.
The recipient has 72 hours to accept or deny the transfer. If not, the request will be canceled automatically.
It is also free to electronically transfer tickets for gymnastics, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.
Note: transfers must happen 15 minutes before the event is scheduled to begin.
Can you cancel a ticket transfer?
If the recipient has not accepted the transfer yet, you can click “Cancel Pending Transfer” under “My Account” on your online ticket account.
If someone is transferring a ticket to me, how do I accept it?
An email will be sent with the subject line “Ticket Transfer Information.”
Click the link in the email and enter your email address.
Log in to your online ticket account and select “CHECKOUT.” If you don’t have an account, create one by clicking “Register” below “New Online Customer.”
Next, review the information and click “Place Your Order.” You should receive two emails after the successful transfer: a confirmation and a link to your tickets. The emails should come through no later than an hour or two after you completed the process.
Auburn allows you to donate your tickets back to Auburn
Donated tickets are given to non-profit, youth and military programs. Tickets can be returned until three hours before kickoff.
Just go to your online ticket account and click “Return” under the “My Tickets” tab. Games available for donation will pop up, and you can select the seats you would like to donate.
An email conformation will be sent after the tickets were successfully donated.
For additional information, call Auburn’s ticket office at (855) 282-2010 or email tickets@auburn.edu.
Do tickets from third-party websites work at the gate?
Long story short: no. Third-party QR codes are not accepted for any sporting events. The only place to buy and sell tickets is through Auburn directly or Auburn’s official partnership with StubHub, known as the StubHub Marketplace.
Keep your phone charged
The worst-case scenario is your phone dying as soon as you get to the gates.
Smartphones are now the only lifeline for Auburn tickets. Without a charged phone, you can’t get into the game. It may be smart to have a portable charger handy.
Consider using a nameless email address for your Auburn ticket account
With everything going digital, buying tickets from strangers is a new world. It may not be the smartest idea to give strangers your full name. Instead, use an email address that will keep your identity anonymous.