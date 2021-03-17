Auburn football to host public practice open to fans Saturday

Fans will get an early look at the new era of Auburn football this weekend.

The Auburn football team has announced it will host a public practice open to fans Saturday, as the Tigers continue spring workouts under new head coach Bryan Harsin.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. for the 11:30 a.m. practice in Jordan-Hare Stadium on March 20. Fans will be allowed to enter at Gate 12.

Auburn announced that the practice would be open on Wednesday on social media.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Masks and social distancing will be required of fans entering.

The practice will mark the football program’s first open practice outside the annual A-Day scrimmage in at least a decade.

Auburn football’s spring practices opened Monday. The team will practice up to this year’s A-Day scrimmage scheduled for April 17.

Auburn is set to hold its Pro Day on Thursday, with recent graduates set to perform for pro scouts, but the event will be closed to the public.

Saturday’s practice will mark Auburn fans’ first chance to see the Auburn football team coached by Harsin. For those that can’t make it to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday or for A-Day, the A-Day scrimmage will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.