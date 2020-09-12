Auburn football turns to preparation for Kentucky

That’ll be Auburn’s last dress rehearsal in the stadium before kickoff with Kentucky.

“Being two weeks away, that’s very concerning,” Malzahn said of those penalties on Saturday. “We’ve got to get that cleaned up.”

Teams across the country have come out of their unusual preseasons practices to mixed results. Iowa State lost to Louisiana-Lafayette 31-14 on Saturday in the team’s first game in the world of COVID-19, and Kansas State lost to Arkansas State 35-31.

Meanwhile, Auburn continued to adjust this past week with two new positive tests coming up from team-wide virus testing, and with 10 players in total out of practice and away from the team in quarantine due to issues related to COVID-19.

Five of those players were starters.

“As it gets closer obviously that’s a concern, being two weeks out, with everything that goes with that,” Malzahn said.

Still: “Overall, I thought it was a good week,” he went on. “I think we got some good work in. Once again, just trying to get our guys game-shape ready and start hitting different scenarios and situations. The next two weeks will be a lot more about Kentucky and getting game ready.”