Hugh Freeze said it time and time again during fall camp: there’s a place on his team, and in his offense, for Robby Ashford to make a difference.

That was very quickly realized in the Tigers’ season-opener Saturday.

Payton Thorne got the start in Auburn’s 59-14 blowout of UMass, but Ashford was deployed early and often. He saw the field in all four quarters, usually lined up in red zone and goal line packages that resulted in success for the Tigers often.

Ashford's performance saw him attempt just six passes, but he ran the ball nine times — five of which were in the UMass red zone — and walked away with a team-high three touchdowns. He and Thorne operated like a two-quarterback system, with him as the legs and the Michigan State transfer the arm — and neither sounded too disappointed in the setup.

“I don’t really care how we get in the end zone, as long as we’re scoring points,” Thorne said. “That’s exciting. As far as in the future, that’s up to coach. Not me. If that’s how we roll, I’m cool with that. As long as we’re scoring points. It was great today.”

Thorne’s debut wasn’t seismic, but it was solid, and it only got better as it progressed. He was 10 for 17 through the air after starting 2 for 5. After his third completion, Thorne closed out his day completing eight of his final 12 attempts, including his four longest connections of the day and his lone touchdown — a 29-yard shot to Jay Fair.

Thorne did have some impact on the run game. His 15 rush yards were the fewest of any Tiger, but he still averaged 5.0 yards per carry. Thorne knew what was coming, though, he said. He and the offense had been practicing all week for what Ashford eventually did to the Minutemen.

“There were some plays that we’re in that definitely seemed like (it) was meant for a little bit faster of a quarterback,” Thorne said. “I don’t think I’m slow, but Robby obviously is really fast.”

That’s been no secret to anyone following Auburn since last year. Even when Ashford struggled as a passer a season ago — be it from injury or whatever else — he was able to make plays with his legs.

Ashford picked up where he’d left off in that regard Saturday, with only his second carry going for six points. And he followed it up by celebrating with Thorne as soon as he stepped off the field.

“I look at Payton like a brother,” Ashford said. “I have a whole lot of respect for him, just coming in to work. He hasn't been a guy who has had to do too much. … I kind of made it known to him, like, 'Bro, there's no hate at all. We're brothers. You're the starter, I'm backing you up, but we're brothers.' Like, there's not going to be any hate. We didn't have that last year. We had a lot of toxicity in the room. We got that out, and now we've just got a band of brothers in that room.

“We were talking about what our celebrations were going to be before the game. … That's how we are. So, it's good to be with a guy like that in this room.”

To this point, the duo of Thorne and Ashford is one that doesn’t seem to have much any animosity. And for as supportive as it appears, it’s also (for at least one game) found on-field success.

So, will Auburn fans see Freeze both quarterbacks in one game again?

“I don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like from week to week,” Freeze said, “but [Ashford’s] vital to us winning football games and we need him.”