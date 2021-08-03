Auburn football's 7 newcomers to keep an eye on during fall camp

The wait is almost over for the Auburn Tigers.
Auburn will be back in action this week, as the Tigers’ officially start fall camp with a team meeting Thursday followed by their first practice session on Friday. The Friday practice will be the first of 25 in preparation for the 2021 season, which kicks off Sept. 4 against Akron in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The offseason saw several new players join the Auburn football team via the traditional high school signing class along with additions from the new-age transfer portal. As the Tigers prepare to begin a crucial fall camp in the lead-up to Bryan Harsin’s first season as head coach, who are the newcomers that could wind up in the mix by the time the season gets started?
Here’s a look at seven newcomers – whether they be true freshmen or recent transfers – worth paying close attention to during fall camp.
TJ Finley, quarterback
The 6-foot-7, 246-pound Finley bowed out of the quarterback competition at LSU and transferred to Auburn, where questions were immediately raised about whether or not he would challenge incumbent starter Bo Nix.
It seems likely Nix will be the one lining up behind center against the Zips a month from now, but Finley is the only clear threat to that notion. He showed flashes in the five games he played for LSU as a true freshman in 2020, but his struggles were well-documented and included a poor showing against Auburn that helped lead to Max Johnson taking over.
Finley’s appeal to Harsin and his staff is easy to understand: The best case scenario is you have a quarterback who can vie for the starting job right away, and the worst case is you have someone with four years of eligibility remaining – remember, the NCAA is granting everyone who played in 2020 an extra year – you can groom.
How Finley handles fall camp will enlighten us on where he stands.
Jarquez Hunter, running back
Hunter was one of Harsin and his staff’s biggest early recruiting wins, as the new coaches convinced the three-star from Philadelphia, Mississippi to sign in February.
Running back was a major need for the Tigers after losing DJ Williams and Mark-Antony Richards this offseason, and Hunter has a chance to work his way into playing time behind sophomore Tank Bigsby and senior Shaun Shivers. Hunter has apparently impressed so far, as linebacker Owen Pappoe mentioned at SEC Media Days that Hunter is already squatting 600 pounds.
Hunter is by no means guaranteed that third spot – Central Michigan transfer Jordon Ingram is also competing for it – but the early returns seem positive. The real test, however, comes in the next few weeks when he will be put to the test to see if he can handle the transition to college.
Demetris Robertson, wide receiver
Auburn added three transfers from SEC schools this offseason, but Robertson is the one who likely has the best chance to play a significant role this season.
Robertson showed flashes during his three years at Georgia but never lived up to the hype created by his freshman season at California in 2016, when he earned Freshman All-American honors after reeling in 50 passes for 767 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He left the Bulldogs this offseason after recording 42 receptions for 443 yards and three touchdowns over three seasons.
Robertson joins an Auburn receiving corps totally lacking experience; the returning leaders in receptions from last fall are Kobe Hudson and Ze’Vian Capers, who each had seven over 11 games as true freshmen. The Tigers do have talent at the position, but there’s a clear window for Robertson to step in and use his standout speed to earn considerable playing time.
Tar’varish Dawson Jr., wide receiver
Auburn’s receiver positions are up for grabs just as much for a veteran like Robertson as it is for a newcomer like Dawson.
Dawson was well thought of as a high school prospect, and his decision to stick with the Tigers even after the coaching change was considered an important victory in the February signing period.
Like Robertson, Dawson’s game is highlighted by his speed: he ran the 100-meter dash in 10.58 seconds in high school, and he went off as senior by posting 28 receptions for 690 yards with nine touchdown receptions; 290 rushing yards and six rushing scores; seven interceptions, one pick six and a punt return touchdown.
Dawson joins a receiving corps that saw Elijah Canion and Ja’Varrius Johnson stand out in the spring but could still see plenty of movement between now and the season’s opening kickoff. It will be interesting to see what Dawson brings to the table as a true freshman and if he might also factor into the Tigers’ kick or punt return duties.
Colby Smith, offensive tackle
It’s not every day you give attention to a true freshman offensive lineman. It’s also not every day that you have a true freshman who’s the biggest lineman on the team.
Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 314 pounds, Smith was seen as a big get – literally and figuratively – for Harsin and company when he signed with the team back in February. Smith comes in as the newest tackle among a group that struggled considerably in 2020 as part of an offense that lacked consistency throughout Gus Malzahn’s final year.
Smith has a long way to go before he’s looked at as a potential starter, but he does benefit from a coaching staff that has a clean slate with the entire roster. How Smith handles his first fall camp and what he’s able to show veteran line coach Will Friend will go a long way into determining if he factors into the Tigers’ plans for the season.
Lee Hunter, defensive tackle
Hunter is the only player on this list who went through spring with the Tigers, and that’s part of the reason why he’s worth watching.
Hunter impressed during spring practice and drew praise in mid-April from defensive end Colby Wooden, who applauded Hunter’s speed and explosiveness. Hunter followed that up with an impressive A-Day spring game performance highlighted by tackling Bigsby for a loss and a turnover on downs.
Hunter was considered Auburn’s top high school signee in the 2021 class, and he followed that up with a strong spring. He’s likely seen as a second-string tackle entering the fall, but he could very well take another step forward as he looks to play meaningful snaps as a true freshman.
Dreshun Miller, cornerback
Auburn’s talented secondary added another weapon when Miller left West Virginia and chose Auburn in late February.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Miller is the team’s second-tallest corner – Hutchinson Community College transfer Ro Torrence is one inch taller – and he is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he had 31 tackles and nine pass break-ups as part of a West Virginia defense that finished first in the nation by allowing only 159.6 passing yards per game.
Auburn benefitted from corner Roger McCreary coming back for his senior season, and the team already had two talented younger options in Jaylin Simpson and Nehemiah Pritchett. Miller steps in with a clear shot at being a starting corner, and his emergence could help the Tigers’ secondary stand as one of the best in the country.