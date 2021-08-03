Auburn football's 7 newcomers to keep an eye on during fall camp

The wait is almost over for the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn will be back in action this week, as the Tigers’ officially start fall camp with a team meeting Thursday followed by their first practice session on Friday. The Friday practice will be the first of 25 in preparation for the 2021 season, which kicks off Sept. 4 against Akron in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The offseason saw several new players join the Auburn football team via the traditional high school signing class along with additions from the new-age transfer portal. As the Tigers prepare to begin a crucial fall camp in the lead-up to Bryan Harsin’s first season as head coach, who are the newcomers that could wind up in the mix by the time the season gets started?

Here’s a look at seven newcomers – whether they be true freshmen or recent transfers – worth paying close attention to during fall camp.

TJ Finley, quarterback

The 6-foot-7, 246-pound Finley bowed out of the quarterback competition at LSU and transferred to Auburn, where questions were immediately raised about whether or not he would challenge incumbent starter Bo Nix.