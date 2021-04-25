Auburn football's spring practice review: Offensive line eager to prove progress made

Everything regarding the offensive line lineup seemed self-explanatory until A-Day, when Jackson was absent and Troxell, who pushed him for playing time last season, played in his place.

What we’re waiting on

The biggest remaining question is about Jackson and his status going forward. It remains to be seen why the rising senior did not play in the spring game – Harsin wouldn’t go into details afterwards and only said Jackson as well as EDGE TD Moultry are “part of the team right now” – but a potential status change could open the door for Troxell or someone else to fill his spot.

There are also questions about right guard once Council recovers from injury, though it remains to be seen when that will be. The Akron transfer played well last year before his season was cut short after five games but will have to play catch-up in the new scheme to supplant Jones, who was a highly-touted four-star recruit and held his own as a redshirt freshman.

Along with these unknowns, Auburn will also add 6-foot-7 true freshman tackle Colby Smith to the mix this summer to bolster the depth going into the fall.