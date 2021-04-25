Auburn football's spring practice review: Offensive line eager to prove progress made

With spring practice over for Auburn, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Tigers before they return this summer.
Next up is offensive line, a unit that struggled at times in 2020 but has offered reasons for optimism entering a new season.
What we knew
The Tigers understood 2020 would be a difficult challenge for the offensive line for a number of reasons, and as the season went along the position group learned firsthand how tough an all-SEC schedule could be.
Auburn entered last fall with center Nick Brahms as the only returning starter from 2019, and the circumstances due to the pandemic didn’t make preparing for an almost brand-new line any easier. Then-Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn repeatedly noted that the Tigers didn’t have the same five linemen for a given week of fall camp, and through the early part of the year they played seven linemen among the five spots in order to prepare for COVID-related absences.
The Tigers seemed to settle in with a lineup of left tackle Austin Jackson, left guard Tashawn Manning, Brahms at center, right guard Brandon Council and right tackle Brodarious Hamm until Council suffered a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 24. Jackson and Hamm battled injuries down the stretch, which allowed Austin Troxell to play at left tackle and former junior college player Brenden Coffey to play at right tackle.
The good news for Auburn this spring was there was plenty of returning experience on the line.
The Tigers only lost walk-on Trent Kelley in the offseason, meaning they return seven linemen who started at least one game last fall. Auburn also added three-star guard Garner Langlo as one of the team’s six early enrollees for winter workouts and spring practice.
The linemen would have to learn under new offensive line coach Will Friend – Auburn’s third different line coach in three years – but there was reason for optimism as the group worked to settle in under a new coaching staff and a new scheme.
What we learned
While the coaching change meant everyone was starting over, for the most part the faces up front looked much like they did in 2020. Excluding Council, who was dealing with a shoulder injury this spring and did not participate, this spring the Tigers mostly stuck to the lineup they used last season: Jackson, Manning, Brahms, rising sophomore Keiondre Jones and Hamm.
During the Tigers’ open practice on March 20, the second-team line was Troxell at left tackle, left guard Tate Johnson, center Jalil Irvin, right guard Kameron Stutts and Coffey at right tackle. Johnson and Stutts received praise from Manning at the end of spring, and Brahms noted how left tackle Kilian Zierer has gotten considerably stronger after his first offseason of workouts with the Tigers.
Everything regarding the offensive line lineup seemed self-explanatory until A-Day, when Jackson was absent and Troxell, who pushed him for playing time last season, played in his place.
What we’re waiting on
The biggest remaining question is about Jackson and his status going forward. It remains to be seen why the rising senior did not play in the spring game – Harsin wouldn’t go into details afterwards and only said Jackson as well as EDGE TD Moultry are “part of the team right now” – but a potential status change could open the door for Troxell or someone else to fill his spot.
There are also questions about right guard once Council recovers from injury, though it remains to be seen when that will be. The Akron transfer played well last year before his season was cut short after five games but will have to play catch-up in the new scheme to supplant Jones, who was a highly-touted four-star recruit and held his own as a redshirt freshman.
Along with these unknowns, Auburn will also add 6-foot-7 true freshman tackle Colby Smith to the mix this summer to bolster the depth going into the fall.
The Tigers knew last season would make for a tough transition up front, and the result was an up-and-down campaign significantly affected by injuries. The bright side for the Tigers is they’ll be entering 2021 with a much more experienced group that will look to make the first offense of the Harsin era a successful one.
They said it
“I feel good about this group. We have a bunch of great guys, great people on the field and off the field. Just a bunch of hard workers that come out on the field every day ready to work and get this thing done. As far as moving around on the field, I think I have played a little bit of right guard and a little bit of left guard. Everybody is trying to get into their role and get settled.”
– Manning on April 9 when asked about this year’s group and if players were working at other positions