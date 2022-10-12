Auburn forward Allen Flanigan returns to practice

Auburn men's basketball has one of its top returning forwards back with the team, as Bruce Pearl announced Wednesday that Flanigan had returned to practices.

On Sept. 27, Pearl said that Flanigan was away from the team for "personal family matters," and could not offer a timeframe for his return.

Flanigan is one of Auburn's top returners this year, averaging the third-most points per game of any returning member of the Tigers' 2021-22 squad. After undergoing a procedure on his achilles last September, Flanigan returned to Auburn's lineup in December and made 20 starts. He was a preseason All-SEC selection by the conference's coaches after a stellar sophomore campaign.

As a sophomore, Flanigan averaged 14.3 points per game, the second-most of any Tiger that year, second only to Sharife Cooper's 20.2 per game average.

In Auburn's three-game Israel tour over the summer, Flanigan scored 10 points in the program's opening matchup against Israel's U-20 National Team.

Flanigan was also one of Auburn's four early entrants to the 2022 NBA Draft, joining eventual first-round selections Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, as well as Dylan Cardwell. Both Flanigan and Cardwell withdrew their names from the draft pool, but the forward did participate in the NBA G League Elite Camp ahead of the draft combine. In two scrimmages, he averaged 7.5 points per game.