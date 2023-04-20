A second Auburn Tiger is reportedly testing the NBA Draft waters, as forward Jaylin Williams announced on his social media Thursday he would be declaring for the draft while maintaining his eligibility.

Williams joins Johni Broome as the second Tiger in a span of days to declare while maintaining eligibility. Williams has one season of eligibility remaining.

Should Williams or Broome decide to return to Auburn, they will have to withdraw from the draft by the NCAA’s early withdrawal deadline, with is 11:59 p.m. EST on May 31.

"Auburn family, thanks to you my basketball journey has been unforgettable," Williams said in a statement on his personal Instagram account. "Without you all, I wouldn't be where I am today. An Auburn man. ... With that being said, I will be entering my name into the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining my collegiate eligibility."

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports initially reported the news.

In four seasons on the Plains, the Georgia native has averaged a career 8.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He's fluctuated between starter and reserve roles for Bruce Pearl and the Tigers, with last season seeing him take on the role of the former.

Williams started all 33 games he played in as a fourth-year senior, and he was one of four Tigers to average double-digit scoring figures, at 11.2 points per game. He had six contests in which he scored 15-plus points, and two in which he tallied at least 20.

While he took a reserve role behind Jabari Smith as a junior, Williams was again an every-game starter as a sophomore, making starts in all 27 games in which he appeared. He again averaged 10-plus points a night, at 10.6.

Williams is also listed on Auburn's official 2023-24 roster as a graduate student, though he's yet to announce that he's using his final season of eligibility to continue playing at Auburn.

The decision to test draft waters at least gives players a chance to receive feedback before returning to the college level, and it’s something several Tigers have done before.

Last year, both Allen Flanigan and Dylan Cardwell entered the draft process while retaining their eligibility. Both not only received feedback, but Flanigan received an invitation and participated in the NBA’s G League Elite Camp. In two scrimmages, he averaged 7.5 points per game.