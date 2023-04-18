Auburn men’s basketball forward Johni Broome will test the professional waters this offseason, announcing Tuesday that he’s declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft while retaining his collegiate eligibility.

Should Broome decide to return to Auburn, he’ll have to withdraw by the NCAA’s early withdrawal deadline, with is 11:59 p.m. EST on May 31.

“After discussions with my family and staff at Auburn, and as I look toward the future and the next step in my career, I have made the decision to enter my name into the 2023 NBA Draft, while retaining my eligibility,” Broome said in a statement on his personal Instagram account. “I look forward to obtaining valuable feedback that will assist me in my lifelong goal of playing in the NBA, and I appreciate all your support along this journey.”

Broome was consistently the high point of Auburn’s up-and-down season, as he led the team in points (14.2) and rebounds (8.4) per game. He also led the Tigers with 78 blocked shots and shot 52.1% from the field.

His first year on the Plains also saw him generate a career high in 3-point attempts, with 31. He shot 29% from beyond the arc.

Formerly at Morehead State, Broome transferred to Auburn last season, picking the Tigers over former Tiger assistant Todd Golden and Florida. In two seasons with the Eagles, Broome averaged 15.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He logged 131 blocks as a sophomore, leading to him earn the Ohio Valley Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year honor.

The decision to test draft waters isn’t completely unexpected. It’s a process that lends itself to players getting an opportunity to receive feedback before returning to the college level, and it’s something several Tigers have done before.

Last year, both Allen Flanigan and Dylan Cardwell entered the draft process while retaining their eligibility. Both not only received feedback, but Flanigan received an invitation and participated in the NBA’s G League Elite Camp. In two scrimmages, he averaged 7.5 points per game.