Auburn forward Moore out 10-12 weeks following procedure

Auburn men’s basketball forward Chris Moore is out for about three months, the program has announced, as he underwent a procedure in Birmingham on Monday to repair a stress fracture in his shin.

Moore played in 25 games this past season, averaging 7.4 minutes per contest. He averaged 1.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

With the departures of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler for the NBA Draft, as well as the expected addition of commit Yohan Traore, Moore is one of four forwards on the Tigers’ roster.

Moore is expected to return in 10-12 weeks, according to a release, which would have him back some time between late June and early July.

