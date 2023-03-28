Former five-star recruit and Auburn forward Yohan Traore will enter the transfer portal this offseason, he announced on his personal Instagram account Tuesday.

" I would like to thank the Auburn community for embracing and supporting me throughout my time here," Traore said in his statement. "I will always remember and appreciate you, but the time has come for me to enter the transfer portal and take that next step as a basketball player. Thank you all for respecting my decision. #WarDamnEagle!"

The prized piece of Auburn's 2022 recruiting class, Traore ultimately played a reserve role for the Tigers his freshman season, averaging 9.9 minutes per contest and 2.1 points.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl explained Traore's transition to basketball and Auburn's playing style in December, saying: "Yo's going from playing high school as more of an inside player to, now, the best position at Auburn — our point forward position, that 4 man. I mean, he's being asked to do things inside and out offensively and defensively that are so different from what he was doing in high school.

"For his development, longterm, this is great. But it doesn't allow him to be as productive. Now, if I just played him at center and played him as a stretch 5, he'd be much more comfortable, particularly offensively."

Following Auburn's Round of 32 loss to No. 1 seed Houston in Birmingham on March 18, Traore said that, "for now," he planned to return to Auburn for his sophomore season.

“It’s going to be great," Traore said. "I feel like it’s going to be great. Great opportunity for me next year. I feel like they're going to give me a chance to showcase my skills and stuff."

A native of Tours, France, the former top-25 recruit was initially committed to play for Will Wade at Louisiana State before the school fired Wade. Following Wade's dismissal, Traore was decommited from LSU and announced his pledge to Auburn on March 31, signing his letter of intent the following month.