Auburn forwards Allen Flanigan, Chris Moore anticipating much-improved seasons

There’s numerous names on this year’s Auburn men’s basketball team that garner a lot of flash.

There’s top-100 recruits in five-star Yohan Traore and four-star Chance Westry. There’s transfer Johni Broome, the Ohio Valley’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. And there’s the trio of guards in Wendell Green Jr., KD Johnson and Zep Jasper, all of whom are looking for elevated roles.

Then there's Chris Moore and Allen Flanigan, two forwards who are further down the list in terms of highly anticipated Tigers, but a duo that is both competing for a starting spot and expected to contribute more this season.

On Oct. 18, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said he’d give Moore the starting job if the season started that day, but ahead of Auburn’s exhibition against Alabama-Huntsville, Pearl said Tuesday that Flanigan, who returned to the team Oct. 12 after a two-week absence, is having “the best couple weeks of his career.”

“He's been consistently good in practice,” Pearl said of Flanigan. “He's been effective, he's been winning, he's been making plays at both ends of the floor. His energy and effort’s been consistent. Body language is very good.

“He's in good position to really have a good year. We'll see.”

Flanigan averaged the fifth-most minutes of any Tiger per game last season despite missing the year’s start with achilles surgery. After returning to the lineup in December, the forward followed up what’d been an impressive sophomore season with a slump, averaging fewer points, assists, rebounds and posting less efficient shooting numbers.

“He's worked hard, just trying to get back to how he was two years ago,” Green said. “I watched a few Auburn games that year. I think he's shooting it better. He's more explosive; he's feeling his legs, you know? … You can tell a difference from this offseason and last season. He wasn't fully himself.”

Moore also dealt with injuries last year, though toward the end, having a procedure that sidelined him 10-12 weeks. The former four-star and Arkansas high school player of the year has had a sleepy first couple of seasons, though. As a freshman, he averaged 11.2 minutes, with that number going to 7.4 as a sophomore.

“I feel like I've progressed the most in my confidence,” Moore said of this offseason. “Coach (Pearl) has been telling me the last two years that I need to play like Chris Moore, and I feel like I haven't. Hopefully this year, I get my confidence and just be me. Stop shying away from who I am.”

As Flanigan and Moore compete for a starting post, the competition has been good in Moore’s eyes.

“It's competition, but it's also brotherly love with that, too,” Moore said. “He's been helping me out, with me stepping into his shoes. He's been there in recent years, just helping me with the mindset and the plays and everything. Just keeping me on track. That's how it's really been with us.”