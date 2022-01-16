Auburn freshman defensive tackle Lee Hunter enters the transfer portal

One of Auburn’s top-rated high school signees from the 2021 class appears set to play elsewhere.
Freshman defensive tackle Lee Hunter has entered the transfer portal, Hunter confirmed on social media. Hunter’s decision comes after the former four-star recruit did not appear in a game as a true freshman.
Hunter’s decision to enter the portal was first reported by On3.com’s Matt Zenitz.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Hunter committed to Auburn in December 2019 then signed with the team the following December despite the firing of head coach Gus Malzahn. He was the top-rated signee for the Tigers at that time according to 247Sports until EDGE rusher Dylan Brooks’ late addition to the class.
Hunter was an early enrollee in the spring of 2021 and had an impressive performance in the Tigers’ A-Day spring game, which included recording a tackle for loss on running back Tank Bigsby to force a turnover on downs.
“Lee did a really good job today. He made a really good play in the backfield on Tank,” Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe said after the scrimmage. “As far as the other guys go, everybody throughout the whole spring, you just saw their progress. And even the group that they had, the whole group from last year. So, man, it's just exciting to see, and I think they can do a lot of special things this year.”
Despite Hunter’s early flashes, he did not see the field in 2021.
Hunter came to Auburn as a highly-touted in-state recruit from Blount High School. He capped off his high school career in 2020 by recording 54 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
With Hunter potentially leaving, the Tigers' defensive tackle options will include super senior Marquis Burks and juniors Zykeivous Walker, Jeremiah Wright and JJ Pegues.
Auburn has also added junior college prospect Jeffrey M'ba, Oregon transfer Jayson Jones and high school prospect Enyce Sledge since the end of the 2021 season.