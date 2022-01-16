Auburn freshman defensive tackle Lee Hunter enters the transfer portal

One of Auburn’s top-rated high school signees from the 2021 class appears set to play elsewhere.

Freshman defensive tackle Lee Hunter has entered the transfer portal, Hunter confirmed on social media. Hunter’s decision comes after the former four-star recruit did not appear in a game as a true freshman.

Hunter’s decision to enter the portal was first reported by On3.com’s Matt Zenitz.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Hunter committed to Auburn in December 2019 then signed with the team the following December despite the firing of head coach Gus Malzahn. He was the top-rated signee for the Tigers at that time according to 247Sports until EDGE rusher Dylan Brooks’ late addition to the class.

Hunter was an early enrollee in the spring of 2021 and had an impressive performance in the Tigers’ A-Day spring game, which included recording a tackle for loss on running back Tank Bigsby to force a turnover on downs.