Auburn freshman guard Sharife Cooper declared eligible, will play versus Alabama

Auburn finally has its five-star point guard.

Auburn freshman guard Sharife Cooper has been declared eligible and will play Saturday against Alabama, the Tigers announced pregame. The news came after the former five-star recruit was held out of Auburn’s first 11 games of the 2020-21 season while the NCAA reviewed his eligibility.

Cooper remained with the team throughout the review but did not dress out during the games he attended. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said on Tuesday that Cooper had returned to practice on Dec. 28 after missing 72 days of practice as his eligibility was reviewed.

“We are still in the process of working with the NCAA,” Pearl told reporters Friday. “There’s been more dialogue over the last few days, and we continue to remain hopeful that we’re going to get him back. But he’s not back as of 2:00 today.”

Cooper signed with the Tigers as a five-star recruit from Marietta, Ga., as part of the Tigers’ 2020 class. The 6-foot, 160-pound guard was seen as a major addition for Auburn, as he was rated as the top player in the state of Georgia per 247 Sports’ composite ratings and the sixth-best point guard in the nation.

