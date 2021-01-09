Auburn freshman guard Sharife Cooper declared eligible, will play versus Alabama

Auburn finally has its five-star point guard.
Auburn freshman guard Sharife Cooper has been declared eligible and will play Saturday against Alabama, the Tigers announced pregame. The news came after the former five-star recruit was held out of Auburn’s first 11 games of the 2020-21 season while the NCAA reviewed his eligibility.
Cooper remained with the team throughout the review but did not dress out during the games he attended. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said on Tuesday that Cooper had returned to practice on Dec. 28 after missing 72 days of practice as his eligibility was reviewed.
“We are still in the process of working with the NCAA,” Pearl told reporters Friday. “There’s been more dialogue over the last few days, and we continue to remain hopeful that we’re going to get him back. But he’s not back as of 2:00 today.”
Cooper signed with the Tigers as a five-star recruit from Marietta, Ga., as part of the Tigers’ 2020 class. The 6-foot, 160-pound guard was seen as a major addition for Auburn, as he was rated as the top player in the state of Georgia per 247 Sports’ composite ratings and the sixth-best point guard in the nation.
Cooper averaged 30.6 points, 7.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game as a senior and left McEachern High School as its all-time leader scorer. He guided the team to its second straight state Final Four appearance and wound up being named a McDonald’s All-American, a Sports Illustrated first-team All-American and a third-team Naismith All-American.
"One of the challenges is going to be if we don't play with Sharife Cooper, you know, what is that going to look like?" Pearl said prior to the Tigers’ season opener. "Different guys are going to have to move over and play different positions in order to be able to compensate for not having him.
"You've got to be able to [say] 'next man up.'"
Cooper’s absence has been felt throughout Auburn’s season so far, but especially over the last two games.
Fellow freshman guard Justin Powell, who has primarily played point guard to help make up for an unavailable Cooper, has missed the last two games due to a head injury he sustained in the Tigers’ loss at Texas A&M on Jan. 2. Auburn was forced to play walk-on guard Lior Berman at one point in its loss at Ole Miss on Wednesday.