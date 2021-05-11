Auburn freshman Shelby Lowe named All-SEC second team

Auburn pitcher Shelby Lowe has capped her stellar freshman season with high honors, after being named a second-team All-SEC selection on Tuesday.

She was the only freshman pitcher to make the first or second team.

Four other Tigers also earned recognition from the conference. The All-SEC team was released Tuesday before the SEC Tournament opened in Tuscaloosa.

Lowe has been a breakout star for Auburn in the circle this season, putting together the second-best ERA in the SEC this season and standing in a tie for third in the conference in strikeouts.

She was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, where she was joined by her co-ace Maddie Penta, plus infielder Sydney Cox and outfielder Makayla Packer.

Maddison Koepke was also tabbed to the SEC All-Newcomer Team, created for second-year players who saw their rookie seasons canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic last spring.

Lowe’s ERA of 1.32 currently stands as the second-lowest in a single season in Auburn softball history. Her 175 strikeouts are the second-most by a freshman in Auburn softball history, and the most by an Auburn pitcher since 2010.