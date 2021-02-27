 Skip to main content
Auburn freshman star Penta fires second no-hitter of early season
AU Softball

Auburn freshman star Penta fires second no-hitter of early season

Auburn vs Southeast Missouri State

Feb 14, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Aspyn Godwin (00) and Maddie Penta (4) talking after a hit by pitch during the game between Auburn and Southeast Missouri State at Jane B Moore Field. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Shannon/AU Athletics

 Matthew Shannon

Maddie Penta did it again.

Auburn’s freshman sensation in the circle fired her second no-hitter of her young career Saturday, striking out 17 batters in a 5-0 win for Auburn over IUPUI.

It was her second no-hitter thrown in just five starts. She opened the season with a no-hitter against Southeast Missouri State on Feb. 13.

Saturday, she was two outs way from a perfect game. A walk given up in the bottom of the seventh forced her to settle for the no-hitter — the 27th no-hitter in Auburn softball history.

As a freshman in her first month of college softball, she’s now thrown the 26th and 27th.

Penta is from Chesapeake City, Md., and comes to Auburn as a touted prospect and a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Maryland.

Auburn softball moved to 9-1 on the season with the win over IUPUI.

