Auburn freshman star Penta fires second no-hitter of early season

Maddie Penta did it again.
Auburn’s freshman sensation in the circle fired her second no-hitter of her young career Saturday, striking out 17 batters in a 5-0 win for Auburn over IUPUI.
It was her second no-hitter thrown in just five starts. She opened the season with a no-hitter against Southeast Missouri State on Feb. 13.
Saturday, she was two outs way from a perfect game. A walk given up in the bottom of the seventh forced her to settle for the no-hitter — the 27th no-hitter in Auburn softball history.
As a freshman in her first month of college softball, she’s now thrown the 26th and 27th.
Penta is from Chesapeake City, Md., and comes to Auburn as a touted prospect and a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Maryland.
Auburn softball moved to 9-1 on the season with the win over IUPUI.
