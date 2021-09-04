Auburn freshman wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. to miss Akron game

Auburn will have to wait to see true freshman wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. hit the field this fall.
Dawson posted on social media on Saturday that he will not be available for the Tigers’ season opener against Akron. Dawson’s post comes one week after he was among the absent players from Auburn’s open practice in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“I can’t believe I gotta miss my first college game,” Dawson posted on Instagram.
Nathan King of 247 Sports first reported Dawson's absence. It isn’t clear why Dawson will not be available or why he missed last Saturday’s practice.
A former four-star recruit, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Dawson drew praise during fall camp for his efforts. His performances clearly made an impression on the coaching staff, which tabbed Dawson as the only true freshman in the team’s two-deep depth chart in the lead-up to Saturday’s game.
“Right now, Dawson has put himself in that position. I think he's been pretty consistent out at practice as far as just his effort and understanding what he needs to do,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. “We have some good young players that, the way they're going to get themselves in the mix is the consistency piece and the effort piece. I think we've gotten better at that, but we're obviously not there yet.”