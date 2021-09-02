Auburn gameday guide: Digital tickets, tailgating, broadcast information and more

Auburn football is back on the Plains, and for the first time since 2019, the city of Auburn is bracing for tailgating across campus and full capacity in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Plenty has changed for fans making their way to Auburn for the first time in two years. Tickets are now digital-only and some COVID-19 policies are still in place for gameday.
Here’s a guide with what you need to know to enjoy Auburn football weekend on the Plains.
Are COVID-19 restrictions in place in Jordan-Hare Stadium?
Per campus policy, masks are not required in open-air athletic venues at Auburn, including Jordan-Hare Stadium. Masks will not be required to sit in stadium seating.
Jordan-Hare Stadium is also opened up to full capacity.
However, Auburn is requiring masks in other places on campus: Masks are still required inside all Auburn University campus buildings, and masks are still required on Auburn’s Tiger Transit shuttles on gameday.
Auburn has noted that the CDC still recommends masks at large gatherings. Auburn “encourages” fans to wear mask during festivities on campus.
Digital-only tickets
Auburn is shifting to digital-only ticketing, which will be new for many fans in 2021.
Tickets for Auburn football games are to be bought and sold digitally. Fans will enter Jordan-Hare Stadium by scanning a code on the face of their smartphone.
Physical tickets don’t exist outside few exceptions, and even fans trying to buy tickets on gameday will have to do it online.
Auburn football shifted to digital tickets in 2020, but many more fans will be using digital tickets for the first time this season as Jordan-Hare Stadium opens back up to full capacity.
Broadcast information
Saturday’s game between Auburn and Akron will not be on traditional TV, and will instead be streaming on SEC Network+ or ESPN+.
Kickoff is officially set for 6:05 p.m.
Andy Burcham and Stan White will have the radio call with Ronnie Brown on the Auburn Sports Network. The broadcast can be heard locally on 93.9 FM.
Tiger Walk is back
Tiger Walk is back for the first time since 2019.
As usual, Tiger Walk will take place two hours before kickoff — or 4 p.m. Saturday.
It won’t quite be Tiger Walk as remembered just yet. The barricades will be spaced wider than normal creating a safer space between fans and the coaches and athletes. The marching band won’t be performing its spirit march at the corner near the stadium.
However, Tiger Walk is back on Donahue, after players pushed to get it back closer to tradition. Auburn planned to run Tiger Walk down Heisman Drive earlier this week, but Auburn associate athletics director for operations Jeremy Roberts said on Wednesday on Tiger Talk that football players went to team chief of staff Brad Larrondo this week asking to put it back on Donahue.
The team will be dropped off partway down Donahue by the baseball field, but Tiger Walk will be back on Donahue.
The eagle flight is back
The tradition that is uniquely Auburn — the pregame eagle flight — is back again for 2021.
As usual, the eagle flight is about 17 minutes before kickoff.
The eagle flight was not possible last season after the SEC barred non-football personnel from the field due to COVID-19 precautions.
This year, the golden eagle Aurea returns, still War Eagle VIII, while young bald eagle Independence enters the fold. Bald eagle Spirit is set to retire with her final flight later this season.
The band is marching again
The Auburn band is set to march on the field again for the first time since 2019.
The band is also back at full force after splitting in half last season, and every first-year member and second-year member is set to suit up in the marching uniform for the first time.
The best games to watch at your tailgate
- Penn State at Wisconsin, 11 a.m. on FOX: A Top 25 matchup and a chance for Auburn fans to start scouting Penn State, an underdog on the road against Big Ten rival Wisconsin and Auburn’s opponent in two weeks.
- Alabama vs. Miami, 2:30 p.m. on ABC: Check out Bama’s new offensive weapons against The U in Atlanta.
- Louisiana at Texas, 3:30 p.m. on FOX: Check out Bama’s old offensive coordinator as he assumes command of the Longhorns and faces the surprisingly tough Ragin’ Cajuns.
- Rice at Arkansas, 1 p.m. streaming through SEC Network: Should be a Razorback blowout, but if you're not attending the game in person, this is on the list so you can practice streaming a game before you have to do it at 6 p.m.
What color do I wear in the stadium?
White! The team is planning a white-out.
Things to take into the stadium
- A charging cord for your phone. There are nine charging stations in the stadium.
- Your credit card. None of the concessions or merchandise vendors in the stadium take cash.
- An empty water bottle or cup to fill up at the complimentary water refill stations.
- One clear, factory-sealed bottle of water. No other outside drink and no food is permitted.
- A clear bag. No non-clear bags, including purses, camera bags and backpacks, are permitted.
Things to know when you get inside the stadium
- Don’t forget those charging stations for your electronic devices. There are nine of them.
- Don’t forget those water refill stations.
- Wi-Fi is available in Jordan-Hare when you select “AU_Guest”
- Need assistance or have an issue to report? Text your issue and your location to the stadium’s command and control center at 334-591-HELP.
- If you leave the stadium, you cannot return without a new ticket. You can receive an emergency or medical need pass at the First Aid Station at Section 46.
- Designate a location both inside and outside the stadium to meet friends and family if you get separated.
- At the concession stand, you’ll pay $5 for a hot dog, $4.25 for a 24-oz. fountain soda or 20-oz. bottled soda, and $2 for a bottled water. Other popular items include Conecuh sausage for $7, nachos for $5 and roasted peanuts for $4.
- Concession-stand specialty items include Zoner’s Pizza ($10), Philly Connection ($10), Dippin’ Dots ($5/$8), and sandwiches from Full Moon BBQ ($8), Momma Goldberg’s ($8) and Chick-fil-A ($7).
Things to do with the family
You can tour the Tigers’ locker room – ready for game day – on Friday afternoon. Just enter Jordan-Hare Stadium Gate 10 between 4-6 p.m.
Or check out a raptor show at the Southeastern Raptor Center's amphitheater, at 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive off Shug Jordan Parkway, at 4 p.m. Friday. Watch hawks, falcons - and of course, eagles - perform incredible feats. Tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased in advance online. Gates open at 3 p.m.
K-Minus: Events counting down to kickoff
K-4 hours (2 p.m.): Tiger Transit and ADA shuttles begin service; Coca-Cola Tiger Fan Fest opens on Nichols Center Lawn
K-3 hours (3 p.m.): Auburn Sports Network begins with the Tiger Tailgate Show
K-2 hours (4 p.m.): Tiger Walk; gates open to Jordan-Hare Stadium
K-1.5 hours (4:30 p.m.): Spirit march and pep rally
K-20 minutes (5:40 p.m.): Pre-game festivities on the field
Just decided to tailgate?
Here’s a few things to know:
- You can start at 4 p.m. on Friday everywhere except for Mell Street Corridor, which begins at 6 p.m. You cannot reserve your spot before that time.
- It is legal to use university utilities.
- You must have a tent permit if your tent exceeds 399 square feet.
- Grills and generators are not permitted within 50 feet of campus buildings or on parking decks.
- Never operate a generator in wet conditions.
Off-campus transit stops
Save yourself the headache of parking on campus or downtown by taking Tiger Transit from one of these locations:
- Duck Samford Park, Airport Road, Auburn (100 yards on left after entering park)
- City of Auburn Softball Complex, 2560 South College Street, Auburn (large parking lot near top of complex)
- Auburn Mall, 1627-53 Opelika Road, Auburn (off Mall Boulevard near Belk’s parking lot)
- TigerTown, 2199 TigerTown Parkway, Opelika near Dick’s Sporting Goods and Bed, Bath & Beyond parking lots)
A big, partial list of Auburn-Opelika restaurants to try
Restaurants around the area are bracing for, and hoping for, a big-business gameday weekend.
That includes local favorite Niffer's, which is celebrating 30 years as a staple in the area. Read more here.
Looking for a restaurant while you’re in town? Here are some that come highly recommended. But we’ve missed some gems, so stop somebody on the street and ask them. And don’t forget Opelika.
- Acre, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Amsterdam Café, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Ariccia Cucina Italiana, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Bow & Arrow, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites
- The Breeze Way, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Brick Oven Pizza Company, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- Burger Fi, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Butcher Paper BBQ, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Byron’s Smokehouse, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Café 123, Opelika: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Chickchickporkpork, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Cracker Barrel, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- The Depot, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Durango Mexican Restaurant, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- El Patron Mexican Grill, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Hamilton’s, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Irish Bred Pub, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- LongHorn Steakhouse, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- Lucy’s, Auburn: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Mama Mocha’s, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- MK’s Asian Kitchen, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Niffer’s Place, Opelika and Auburn locations: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Pannie-George’s Kitchen, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Pho Lee, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Shelia C’s Burger Barn, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Side Track Coffee, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Tacorita: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites
- The Hound Bar & Restaurant, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Toomer’s Drugstore, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Wasabi, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Zazu Gastropub, Opelika: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika