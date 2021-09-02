Auburn gameday guide: Digital tickets, tailgating, broadcast information and more

Things to know when you get inside the stadium

Don’t forget those charging stations for your electronic devices. There are nine of them.

Don’t forget those water refill stations.

Wi-Fi is available in Jordan-Hare when you select “AU_Guest”

Need assistance or have an issue to report? Text your issue and your location to the stadium’s command and control center at 334-591-HELP.

If you leave the stadium, you cannot return without a new ticket. You can receive an emergency or medical need pass at the First Aid Station at Section 46.

Designate a location both inside and outside the stadium to meet friends and family if you get separated.

At the concession stand, you’ll pay $5 for a hot dog, $4.25 for a 24-oz. fountain soda or 20-oz. bottled soda, and $2 for a bottled water. Other popular items include Conecuh sausage for $7, nachos for $5 and roasted peanuts for $4.

Concession-stand specialty items include Zoner’s Pizza ($10), Philly Connection ($10), Dippin’ Dots ($5/$8), and sandwiches from Full Moon BBQ ($8), Momma Goldberg’s ($8) and Chick-fil-A ($7).

Things to do with the family

You can tour the Tigers’ locker room – ready for game day – on Friday afternoon. Just enter Jordan-Hare Stadium Gate 10 between 4-6 p.m.