Auburn gears up for matchup against Arkansas team playing with something to prove

When Auburn faces off with Arkansas on Saturday, the Tigers will take on a Razorbacks team that is changing the perception about their status among other SEC teams.
Entering the week, Auburn (4-2, 1-1 SEC) is the underdog against No. 17 Arkansas (4-2, 1-2 SEC), marking the first time the Razorbacks are favored against an SEC opponent since 2017.
Still, the Razorbacks are looking for more in Sam Pittman’s second season in Fayetteville, and Saturday’s game stands as a chance to give their fan base just that.
“Being 4-2 I think is certainly not where we want to be, but we can’t sit here and go, ‘Well, that’s been a terrible season to this point,’” Pittman told reporters Monday. “I’m proud of our kids, the way they play. I’m proud of our coaching staff. We have to get better. I have to do a better job. Once I do that, it’ll trickle down. But I’m proud of where we’re sitting at this point, and I’d probably be lying to you if I told you anything else.”
Arkansas rose as high as No. 8 in the Associated Press poll this season before consecutive losses to Georgia and Ole Miss sent the Razorbacks down a few pegs. Arkansas’ loss to Ole Miss was an unforgettable one, as the two teams traded blows back and forth before an unsuccessful two-point conversion on the game’s final play left the Razorbacks with a 52-51 defeat.
While the loss in Oxford, Mississippi stung, there were positives to take out of the game. They included the play of sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson, who showed out once again by completing 25 passes for 326 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
“He’s tough. He took some hits,” Pittman said of Jefferson. “He’s just coming into a well-rounded guy, and you have him two-and-a-half more years and I think that really bodes well for the University of Arkansas. I know one thing: I know the fans believe in him – and I know I do – but our team really believes in the guy.”
The obvious focus for Arkansas entering Saturday’s game is on defense, as the Rebels reeled off 611 total yards of offense – 311 of which came on the ground, the most Arkansas has surrendered on the ground since November 2019.
Pittman explained the Razorbacks will made corrections and may even change who plays, but more than anything the defensive emphasis this week revolved around tackling. He noted Arkansas repeatedly failed to set the edge against Ole Miss, and in addition the Razorbacks had several busted coverages.
Pittman recognized setting the edge will be crucial again this week given the Razorbacks face another mobile quarterback in Bo Nix.
“I think he’s incredible, Bo. I mean, extends plays as good as anybody in the country,” Pittman said. “You can’t get him on the ground. You know we’re going to have to work a ton of scramble drill because he extends plays. Certainly he’s fast.”
As for the rest of the Tigers, Pittman named running back Tank Bigsby as one of the SEC’s top running backs and also listed wide receiver Demetris Robertson; defensive linemen Derick Hall, Tony Fair and Marcus Harris; linebacker Chandler Wooten and safety Smoke Monday as the players who stood out to him.
Saturday’s matchup between the Tigers and the Razorbacks figures to set the stage for how the second half of the season plays out for both squads. While Auburn is hopeful to get its second road conference win of 2021, the Razorbacks are eager to extend their recent home-field advantage as they try to separate themselves from the pack.
“We need that crowd again,” Pittman said. “We need our students in here raising heck early before the game. I'm just telling you, the football team needs the fans, and we need them to come in here and help us win on Saturday."