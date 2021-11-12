Auburn gears up to play Mississippi State squad fully capable of putting up points

After a dismal six quarters of offense over the last two games, the Auburn Tigers understand they can’t continue those issues if they want to win Saturday.

Auburn (6-3, 3-2 SEC) returns home for an 11 a.m. showdown with Mississippi State (5-4, 3-3 SEC) in a contest between two teams looking to return to their winning ways. The Tigers are hoping to avoid a losing streak following a 20-3 defeat at Texas A&M, while Mississippi State is looking to bounce back from a 31-28 loss at Arkansas.

In the midst of his second season in Starkville, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach told reporters Monday he was content with the state of the Bulldogs program.

“I think we’re improving,” Leach said. “I think that we’ve already beaten several teams that nobody thought we were going to beat. We just have got to keep getting better. The worst of it is there’s several in our grasp that are a play away. One play away and we win the game. We can’t lose sight of that.”

Leach’s tenure so far has been mostly successful, and his Air Raid offense has once again brought real results. Mississippi State is fourth nationally in passing offense (376.2 yards per game) as part of an offense that is averaging an even 28 points per game.