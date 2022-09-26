Auburn-Georgia set for 2:30 on CBS

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is back on CBS this season — even though all the intrigue may be off the field.

Auburn and Georgia will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in Sanford Stadium, the SEC announced Monday. CBS will carry the game and will then carry the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game set for a 7 p.m. kickoff as part of CBS’s annual doubleheader.

CBS passed up an intriguing Tennessee-LSU game featuring a top-10 Volunteers team and a LSU team led by former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, instead shining the spotlight on what will widely be thought of as a lopsided mismatch in Sanford Stadium.

Auburn will almost certainly be double-digit underdogs in Las Vegas, with perception being that Auburn has one of its worst teams in the modern era and that top-ranked Georgia is a national title contender again.

Talk of Bryan Harsin’s hot seat has boiled over around Auburn after a poor performance against Missouri, with the conversation on talk shows and at dinner tables already turning to who Auburn’s next coach will be. Auburn plays LSU on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Vegas books have LSU as a touchdown favorite.

Early season firings have become more commonplace in college football lately, with USC firing Clay Helton last September and Nebraska firing Scott Frost and Arizona State firing Herm Edwards just a few games into the 2022 season to get a jump on a new coaching search. If Harsin isn’t fired by the Georgia game, speculation about his future will almost certainly be part of the CBS national telecast.

SEC on TV Oct. 8 Tennessee at LSU — 11 a.m., ESPN Arkansas at Mississippi State — 11 a.m., SEC Network Missouri at Florida — 11 a.m., ESPNU Auburn at Georgia — 2:30 p.m., CBS Ole Miss at Vanderbilt — 3 p.m., SEC Network South Carolina at Kentucky — 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Texas A&M at Alabama — 7 p.m., CBS