Auburn-Georgia spotlight hits QBs with Nix back, UGA in flux

Last season, the matchup between Auburn and Georgia featured one team with an inexperienced quarterback learning the ropes going up against a battle-tested quarterback who had a firm grasp on his role.

This year, the roles between the two teams are reversed.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is back for his sophomore season, and his growth over last year and this extended offseason has left him, his coaches and his teammates confident about his progression. On the other side is Georgia, which played two quarterbacks in its season-opening victory against Arkansas and has a third now in the mix in J.T. Daniels, the USC transfer who was medically cleared on Sunday.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn thought back to last year’s matchup — a 21-14 victory for Georgia — and touched on how far Nix has come since that time.

“I thought Bo did a really good job of bringing us back in the fourth quarter. I felt like we really had a chance with his leadership. He's got a year under his belt, and I think that will help him with this game, playing them one other time before,” Malzahn said. “(His biggest improvement is) just being a veteran. Just the confidence and being a leader. You know, there's no doubt, there's no wondering — he knows what he wants. He's one of our leaders.”