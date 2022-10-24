Auburn gets 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Mississippi State

Auburn and Mississippi State will face off under the lights in Starkville in a couple of weeks.

The Nov. 5 contest will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday, and will be televised on ESPN2.

The matchup will be Auburn's second-to-last road contest of the season, with this year's Iron Bowl finale taking place in Tuscaloosa. Auburn is 0-2 in its two road games this season, losing 42-10 to then-No. 2 Georgia and 48-34 to then-No. 7 Ole Miss.

Last year's Mississippi State game saw one of the biggest collapses in Auburn history, as the Tigers blew a 28-10 lead and lost 43-34 to the Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare.