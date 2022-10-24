 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn gets 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Mississippi State

Auburn vs Mississippi State

Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst

Auburn and Mississippi State will face off under the lights in Starkville in a couple of weeks.

The Nov. 5 contest will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday, and will be televised on ESPN2.

The matchup will be Auburn's second-to-last road contest of the season, with this year's Iron Bowl finale taking place in Tuscaloosa. Auburn is 0-2 in its two road games this season, losing 42-10 to then-No. 2 Georgia and 48-34 to then-No. 7 Ole Miss.

Last year's Mississippi State game saw one of the biggest collapses in Auburn history, as the Tigers blew a 28-10 lead and lost 43-34 to the Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

