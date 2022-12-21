 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn gets another flip, lands four-star former Ohio State commit Kayin Lee

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn vs LSU

Auburn assistant coach Zac Etheridge celebrates with Jayson Jones (99) after a fumble recovery in the second half. Auburn vs LSU on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

Watch the eagle flight ahead of the Western Kentucky game on Nov. 19.

Flipmas season is in full swing on the Plains, as Auburn got the commitment of yet another Power Five pledge Wednesday.

Kayin Lee — a four-star cornerback prospect who had been committed to Ohio State since June — announced he’d continue his football career at Auburn, signing his letter of intent to play for the Tigers.

A product of Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga., Lee picked the Tigers over not only the Buckeyes, but over at least two dozen other current or eventual Power Five offers, including SEC foes Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas and Georgia, among others.

People are also reading…

Lee is Auburn's fourth-highest-rated commit, behind Edge rusher Keldric Faulk, running back Jeremiah Cobb and defensive lineman Darron Reed. He's the No. 21 cornerback in the 2023 class based on 247Sports composite rankings.

With Lee, Auburn's 2023 class sits at No. 19 in the 247Sports team rankings.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert