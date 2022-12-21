Auburn gets another flip, lands four-star former Ohio State commit Kayin Lee

Flipmas season is in full swing on the Plains, as Auburn got the commitment of yet another Power Five pledge Wednesday.

Kayin Lee — a four-star cornerback prospect who had been committed to Ohio State since June — announced he’d continue his football career at Auburn, signing his letter of intent to play for the Tigers.

A product of Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga., Lee picked the Tigers over not only the Buckeyes, but over at least two dozen other current or eventual Power Five offers, including SEC foes Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas and Georgia, among others.

Lee is Auburn's fourth-highest-rated commit, behind Edge rusher Keldric Faulk, running back Jeremiah Cobb and defensive lineman Darron Reed. He's the No. 21 cornerback in the 2023 class based on 247Sports composite rankings.

With Lee, Auburn's 2023 class sits at No. 19 in the 247Sports team rankings.