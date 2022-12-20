Auburn gets another transfer portal prospect in Vanderbilt's Elijah McAllister

Auburn football picked up its second prospect from the transfer portal for its 2023 class Tuesday, as former Vanderbilt defensive lineman Elijah McAllister announced he'd be coming to the Plains.

McAllister comes to Auburn after four seasons in the Southeastern Conference at Vanderbilt. He was named a team captain last season, and played in all 12 of the Commodores games, making 16 tackles. He played in 11 games in 2021, making 23 tackles.

As a freshman, McAllister had perhaps his most successful season in Nashville, with 26 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recovers, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown.

McAllister did not see action in the 2020 season.

The Vanderbilt product was a three-star recruit out of high school, and the No. 31 strongside defensive end in the country based off 247Sports composite rankings. He just the Commodores over an offer from Boston College, among others.

The addition fills a considerable need for Auburn, which is losing edge rushers Derick Hall and Eku Leota to the NFL Draft, as well as Marcus Bragg, whose eligibility ran out after last season.

McAllister is the second portal prospect to pledge to Auburn, along with tight end and former FIU tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. With McAllister, Auburn's 2023 class sits at No. 29 in 247Sports team rankings.