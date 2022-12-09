 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Auburn gets commitment from 2024 big man Peyton Marshall

Auburn basketball vs George Mason

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates with fans after the game. Auburn vs George Mason on Monday, No. 7 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

Auburn men's basketball picked up a pledge in its 2024 class Friday, and it was a big one, as 6-foot-11, 310-pound center Peyton Marshall committed to the Tigers.

Marshall, out of Kell High School in Marietta, Ga., is the first commitment of Auburn's 2024 class.

According to 247Sports' rankings, Marshall is the No. 48 prospect of the 2024 class. He's the No. 6 recruit in the state of Georgia and the No. 9 center in the nation.

Marshall chose the Tigers over offers from SEC foes Ole Miss, Georgia and Missouri, and other offers from Illinois, Maryland and Cincinnati.

According to his 247 profile, he picked up his first offer in April, which came from Auburn, and officially visited the Plains in September.

The Tigers have had success picking up highly touted big men in recent years, with current centers Yohan Traore and Morehead State transfer Johni Broome being coveted center prospects. The Tigers had the defensive player of the year in Walker Kessler a year prior, too.

Along with Kessler, Jabari Smith, Sharife Cooper and multiple others, Marshall joins a lengthy list of Peach State prospects to come to the Plains.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

