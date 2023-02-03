Walker White became the latest addition to Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class, as the four-star quarterback from Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) announced Friday he’d continue his football career on the Plains.

White, a consensus four-star and top-15 quarterback, chose the Tigers over Clemson and Baylor. He also held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, LSU and Ole Miss, among several others.

"I had an amazing visit at Auburn," White said during his announcement on YouTube. "The staff and Coach (Hugh) Freeze, and everyone was just so great to me and my family. The thing that tipped it over for me, the little cherry on top, for me was me stepping on that (Pat Dye) Field at night.

"My heart sank, and I pictured myself playing on that field. I told myself. I said, 'Yeah, this is — this is where I want to play.' At the end of the day, it just felt right. I'm at peace with it."

In two seasons as a starter for Little Rock Christian, White has amassed 3,985 pass yards, and averages 7.9 yards per attempt. He has thrown for 48 touchdowns to 20 interceptions, and he’s unafraid to use his legs. White ran for 837 yards as a junior, averaging 76.1 yards per contest and 8.2 yards per carry.

The Natural State passer is only the third pledge in Auburn’s 2024 class, but he’s the second in the past week, along with defensive back Jayden Lewis. Based on 247’s class calculator, White’s addition gives the Tigers the No. 18 class nationally in 2024, and the No. 7 class in the Southeastern Conference.

"For me, as a quarterback, you're only as good as the guys around you," White said. "I'm gonna be very active in contacting different athletes."

In emphasizing his commitment to recruiting, White went down a list of 14 2024 prospects who he said he'd reach out to and pitch to come to Auburn.