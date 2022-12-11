 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn gets commitment from legacy cornerback Colton Hood

  • Updated
The Auburn logo is seen on a football held by Jordan Ingram at practice on Aug. 9, 2022, in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks /

Watch the eagle flight ahead of the Western Kentucky game on Nov. 19.

Auburn football has flipped another commitment this weekend, securing a pledge from Colton Hood, who had been committed to Michigan State since September.

Hood joined offensive tackle Tyler Johnson, a former Texas Tech commit, in flipping Sunday.

A three-star cornerback from McDonough, Ga., Hood committed to the Spartans on Sept. 5, but he’d been on three visits to the Plains since, including an official visit this weekend. He had taken an official to Auburn on Oct. 29, but with the firing of Bryan Harsin two days later, NCAA rules permitted him to take a second official visit with the hiring of a new coach.

Hood officially decommitted from the Spartans on Dec. 10, a day prior to his Auburn pledge.

The Georgia native has Auburn ties, as his uncle, Roderick Hood, played college football at Auburn. He also had an eight-year NFL career that saw stops in Philadelphia, Arizona and St. Louis.

With Hood's commitment, Auburn's 2023 class jumps from No. 52 to No. 48 nationally. 

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

