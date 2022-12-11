 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn gets first commit of Hugh Freeze era, flipping Texas Tech pledge Tyler Johnson

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn vs San Jose State recruiting recruit commit commitment logo

An Auburn cheerleader carries a flag through the end zone after a touchdown against San Jose State on Sept. 10 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks,

Watch the eagle flight ahead of the Western Kentucky game on Nov. 19.

Tyler Johnson tweeted Saturday evening that he'd been offered by Auburn, and less than a day later, the former Texas Tech pledge had flipped his commitment, announcing he'd be coming to the Plains for his college career.

Johnson — the first commitment of the Hugh Freeze era — is listed as a 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle prospect. He's listed as a three-star by 247Sports, and a four-star by Rivals.

The Natchitoches, La., product had been committed to Texas Tech since September, but he's got history with both Auburn and Freeze. He'd visited Auburn during Big Cat Weekend in July, and Freeze's Liberty staff had offered him that same month. An an official visit to Auburn this weekend, Johnson finally received an offer from the Tigers.

Johnson is the third offensive line pledge in Auburn's 2023 class, along with Clay Wedin and Auburn High product Bradyn Joiner. He's also the 11th pledge of the class.

People are also reading…

Auburn's 2023 class sits at No. 52 nationally, and 14th in the SEC, dropping after four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams backed off his commitment last week.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert