Auburn gets first commit of Hugh Freeze era, flipping Texas Tech pledge Tyler Johnson

Tyler Johnson tweeted Saturday evening that he'd been offered by Auburn, and less than a day later, the former Texas Tech pledge had flipped his commitment, announcing he'd be coming to the Plains for his college career.

Johnson — the first commitment of the Hugh Freeze era — is listed as a 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle prospect. He's listed as a three-star by 247Sports, and a four-star by Rivals.

The Natchitoches, La., product had been committed to Texas Tech since September, but he's got history with both Auburn and Freeze. He'd visited Auburn during Big Cat Weekend in July, and Freeze's Liberty staff had offered him that same month. An an official visit to Auburn this weekend, Johnson finally received an offer from the Tigers.

Johnson is the third offensive line pledge in Auburn's 2023 class, along with Clay Wedin and Auburn High product Bradyn Joiner. He's also the 11th pledge of the class.

Auburn's 2023 class sits at No. 52 nationally, and 14th in the SEC, dropping after four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams backed off his commitment last week.